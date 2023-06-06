Forbes honors Sure on its 2023 Fintech 50 list

Sure's debut on the Forbes Fintech 50 follows a year of remarkable growth and product innovation

LOS ANGELES, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sure , the insurance technology leader that unlocks the potential of digital insurance, today announced that it has been named to the 2023 Forbes Fintech 50 list . Now in its eighth year, the Fintech 50 list honors the top private companies that are transforming finance through technology.

To compile the list, Forbes reporters and editors selected fintech organizations that are making a tangible impact on consumers in innovative ways. This includes factors like regularly releasing new products, scaling more quickly than the competition, and making strategic improvements in a legacy space that is primed for disruption.

"It's a huge honor to be recognized alongside so many impactful companies that are transforming the lives of consumers for the better," said Wayne Slavin, co-founder and CEO of Sure. "Sure is leading the way in making insurance more accessible to consumers through modern digital experiences, and this recognition is another testament to the hard work of our team as we continue to scale and build innovative products that move insurance into the digital age."

This recognition comes after a period of steady growth for Sure and the introduction of new insurance technology innovations. In March, the company announced the launch of Retrace, its first e-commerce solution that enables online merchants to offer customers embedded one-click insurance and protection, starting first with return shipping protection and plans to add travel insurance and product warranty protection.

Sure is the global insurance technology leader that unlocks the potential of digital insurance. Global brands and market-leading insurance carriers from the Fortune 500 build and launch sophisticated embedded insurance products on Sure's SaaS infrastructure to distribute, service, and scale digital insurance. Sure's insurance expertise combined with its technology increases revenue streams and accelerates market growth while revolutionizing the customer experience. Visit sureapp.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

