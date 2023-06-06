LANDSEA HOMES CLOSES ON 144 ADDITIONAL TOWNHOMES AT NEUHOUSE IN ONTARIO, CA

Landsea Homes expands presence in Inland Empire

Eave II will feature mid-century courtyard townhomes with High Performance features

ONTARIO, Calif., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) ("Landsea Homes" or the "Company"), a publicly traded residential homebuilder, has closed on 144 townhomes for a new neighborhood, Eave II, at the Neuhouse master planned community in Ontario, CA.

Landsea Homes (PRNewsfoto/Landsea Homes) (PRNewswire)

"We jumped at the opportunity to expand our presence in the Neuhouse master planned community in particular, and the Inland Empire in general, with the addition of these 144 new townhomes," said Tom Baine, Southern California Division President, Landsea Homes. "Ontario is an important and very popular market for us. We have had great sales success, selling out 432 single-family homes at ShadeTree earlier this year. The new homes at Eave II will provide even more opportunities for first time homebuyers looking to break into the Southern California housing market, all while living in a beautiful, responsibly designed and built home."

Eave II will be an extension of Landsea Homes' existing Eave neighborhood and feature a collection of 144 mid-century courtyard townhomes ranging from 949 to 1,510 square feet, with options for one to three bedrooms and up to two-and-half bathrooms. Also included are gourmet kitchens, open and airy layouts, and outdoor decks. Residents will also enjoy a community pool and rec center.

All homes at Eave II at Neuhouse will be equipped with Landsea Homes' High Performance Home features, including smart home automation technology utilized by the Apple HomeKit™ environment. The smart home automation features include an Apple TV media manager, wireless network Internet throughout the home, entry door locks, thermostat control, garage door opener control, light dimmer switches, doorbell camera pre-wire, and high-touch customer service with an individualized training session.

REME HALO® air purifiers will be installed in all homes. This state-of-the-art product mitigates indoor contaminants to keep residents safe and support healthy living by reducing airborne particles such as dust, dander, pollen and mold spores, killing up to 99% of bacteria, mold and viruses.

Buyers will also be able to take advantage of Landsea Homes' LiveFlex™ program, which presents the opportunity to transform spaces into whatever a homebuyer's lifestyle may need, whether that's a home office, an at-home learning space, a guest bedroom or a place to exercise.

Neuhouse is conveniently located near the 15, 60, 10 and 71 freeways and offer commuters easy access to major employment centers in Los Angeles, Riverside, San Bernardino and Orange counties. It is also close to galleries and museums, shopping and entertainment as well as trendy breweries, restaurants and coffee shops

Homes are currently selling in the Eave, Alto and Rohe neighborhoods at Neuhouse.

To learn more about Neuhouse, visit: https://landseahomes.com/southern-california/san-bernardino-county/ontario/neuhouse/.

About Landsea Homes Corporation

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Dallas, Texas that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles and Orange County.

An award-winning homebuilder that builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities, Landsea Homes is known for creating inspired places that reflect modern living and provides homebuyers the opportunity to "Live in Your Element." Our homes allow people to live where they want to live, how they want to live – in a home created especially for them.

Driven by a pioneering commitment to sustainability, Landsea Homes' High Performance Homes are responsibly designed to take advantage of the latest innovations with home automation technology supported by Apple®. Homes include features that make life easier and provide energy savings that allow for more comfortable living at a lower cost through sustainability features that contribute to healthier living for both homeowners and the planet.

Led by a veteran team of industry professionals who boast years of worldwide experience and deep local expertise, Landsea Homes is committed to positively enhancing the lives of our homebuyers, employees and stakeholders by creating an unparalleled lifestyle experience that is unmatched.

For more information on Landsea Homes, visit: www.landseahomes.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Landsea Homes