LA ROCHE-POSAY EXPANDS ANTI-AGING PROFILE WITH NEW NIACINAMIDE 10 SERUM

NEW YORK, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "Premature aging is often associated with an alteration in the skin barrier, redness, and dyspigmentation. A lot of my patients struggle to find products with ingredients that target all of these things," says Dr. Karan Lal. Hyperpigmentation, sun spots, sun damage and discoloration were some of the highest growing skincare concerns in 20221, all consequences of premature skin aging. To visibly reduce dark spots and repair the skin barrier, La Roche-Posay is proud to introduce the newest addition to its beloved anti-aging serum profile - Niacinamide 10 Serum.

La Roche-Posay creates life-changing skincare solutions for all with products that are dermatologist-tested and backed by powerful anti-aging ingredients to restore and rebalance skin. Formulated with a high concentration of 10% pure niacinamide, Niacinamide 10 Serum is the first mass market niacinamide serum that is clinically proven to help reduce dark spots, clarify discolorations and rebalance the appearance of uneven skin tone. Up to 90% of visibly premature skin aging is caused by the sun, known as photoaging,2 and Niacinamide 10 Serum directly repairs signs of photodamage, targeting hyperpigmentation.

BRINGING INNOVATION WITH NIACINAMIDE

Widely known for its ability to soothe skin, niacinamide (also known as Vitamin B3) is a top 3 ingredient recommended by dermatologists3. Often a secondary ingredient in skincare, Niacinamide 10 Serum leverages its full potential by repairing signs of photodamage.

"Niacinamide is a powerhouse ingredient that helps fade hyperpigmentation but also helps repair the skin barrier," says Dr. Lal. "Often in skincare, it is a bystander in small concentrations and plays little role in reducing dark spots. This new 10% niacinamide serum contains a high concentration, coupled with phenylethyl resorcinol, to go beyond skin-soothing benefits for visibly more even skin tone, while also being safe for all skin colors and types."

UVA and UVB light can stimulate an overproduction of free radicals, which can trigger visible skin effects including dark spots and discoloration. Niacinamide 10 Serum inhibits this melanin from rising to the skin's surface, therefore helping to reduce dark spots.

NIACINAMIDE 10 SERUM KEY INGREDIENTS

10% Niacinamide to visibly reduce dark spots and promote skin radiance

Phe-resorcinol to target discolorations

Hyaluronic acid to hydrate and help repair the skin's moisture barrier

La Roche-Posay Thermal Spring Water

FORMULATION CHARTER

La Roche-Posay products are developed using a strict formulation charter with a minimal number of ingredients. Every product undergoes stringent clinical testing for efficacy and safety. Niacinamide 10 Serum:

Triple benefit dark spot reduction-- reduces size, shape, & fades color of dark spots

35% visible reduction in discolorations after 11 weeks 4

Powerful, visibly lasting dark spot reduction—continues to fade dark spots 3 weeks after use 4

Reveals a more radiant, fresh complexion

The new Niacinamide 10 Serum has a suggested retail price of $39.99 (30ml) and can be purchased at CVS, ULTA, Target, Walgreens/Duane Reade, and online at www.laroche-posay.us , Amazon, Dermstore, LovelySkin, SkinStore.

ABOUT LA ROCHE-POSAY

Recommended by 90,000 dermatologists worldwide1, La Roche-Posay's mission is to offer life-changing dermatological skincare. La Roche-Posay offers a unique range of daily skincare developed for every skin type to address various skin concerns and complement prescription treatments. At the center of the brand is the exclusive selenium-rich La Roche-Posay Thermal Spring Water, a core ingredient in its skincare formulas known for its soothing and antioxidant properties that is sourced from its Thermal Center in France, the first Dermatology Center in Europe. The products are developed using a strict safety and formulation charter with a minimal number of ingredients and are formulated at optimal concentrations. Additionally, La Roche-Posay products undergo stringent clinical testing for efficacy and safety with over 750+ studies and 25 years of extensive research, even on sensitive skin.

[i] L'Oreal Barometer Study, Wave 3, Healthcare Market Worldwide

For additional information about La Roche-Posay, visit www.laroche-posay.us and follow La Roche-Posay USA on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @LaRochePosayUSA

1 SPATE 2023 Trends Report

2 https://www.epa.gov/sunsafety/health-effects-uv-radiation

3 Dermatica Telehealth

4 Based on an 11-week study (8 weeks of use + observation at 3 weeks of post-use) with 101 subjects, evaluated using clinical grading and a consumer self-assessment

