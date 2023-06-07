Vulcan Materials Company Recognized For Financial and Operational Excellence

Vulcan ranked by U.S. News among Best Companies to Work For; Fortune 500 includes company on annual list

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vulcan Materials Company this week was named as one of the top 200 Best Companies to Work For by U.S. News and World Report. The company was also included in the 2023 Fortune 500 list of U.S. companies.

"At Vulcan Materials Company we are committed to operating The Vulcan Way – doing the right thing, the right way, at the right time," said Vulcan Materials Company Chairman and CEO, Tom Hill. "These recognitions are a credit to our employees who work each day to deliver value to our customers, communities, and shareholders."

The factors considered as part of the U.S. News review include: quality of pay and benefits; work/life balance and flexibility; job and company stability; physical and psychological comfort; belongingness and esteem, and career opportunities and professional development.

The Fortune 500 ranking methodology includes: revenues; profits; balance sheet; employees; earnings per share; total return to investors; medians; and credits.

To read more about Vulcan Materials Company from U.S. News, please visit: https://money.usnews.com/careers/companies/best-983918

To learn more about the company's Fortune 500 ranking, please visit: https://fortune.com/company/vulcan-materials/fortune500/

Vulcan Materials Company, a member of the S&P 500 Index with headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama, is the nation's largest producer of construction aggregates – primarily crushed stone, sand and gravel – and a major producer of aggregates-based construction materials, including asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete. For additional information about Vulcan, go to www.vulcanmaterials.com.

Investor Contact: Mark Warren (205) 298-3220

Media Contact: Janet Kavinoky (205) 298-3220

