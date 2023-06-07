World Caring Day 2023: CaringBridge Invites the World to Help Solve Loneliness and Isolation

Join the Global Celebration of Family Caregiver Support, Share Your Story, and Make a Difference on June 7

EAGAN, Minn., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a world where 40% of unpaid caregivers report feeling isolated and unsupported, CaringBridge , a non-profit, no cost communication platform for family caregivers and the loved ones they support on a health journey, invites you to embrace the power of caring. Join us in recognizing World Caring Day on June 7, 2023.

World Caring Day is a time to take note of the incredible impact of caring and to remind ourselves that when we unite with connection and support for millions of family caregivers and their loved ones around the world, we have the power to change lives and create a world where no one goes through a health journey alone.

"We want to recognize and celebrate the people who devote themselves to caring for others," said Tia Newcomer, CEO of CaringBridge, "We believe in the extraordinary strength of human connections. That's why we've dedicated this special day to celebrate small to big acts of care. Our goal is to create a world where family caregivers feel supported and understood. Because we know from Surgeon General Vivek Murthy's recent publication on the epidemic of loneliness and isolation that the health risks associated with prolonged loneliness are dramatic—akin to smoking up to 15 cigarettes a day. All people need connection and support. Especially when supporting or going through a health journey."

To mark this occasion, CaringBridge invites individuals to share their personal stories of caring on June 7, 2023. Whether it's a heartfelt message, a simple act of kindness, or a tale of compassion, every story matters. Let's support the world with our stories of caring actions!

Here are some inspiring ways to participate in World Caring Day this year:

Share Your Story : Use the hashtag #WorldCaringDay on any social media platform or submit your story on CaringBridge's website for a chance to be featured on CaringBridge's Inspirational Stories or social media channels. Your story has the power to inspire and uplift others. : Use the hashtag #WorldCaringDay on any social media platform or submit your story on CaringBridge'sfor a chance to be featured on CaringBridge's Inspirational Stories or social media channels. Your story has the power to inspire and uplift others.

Experience Minneapolis' Illumination : Witness the beauty of Dark Berry and Gold lights illuminating CaringBridge hometown of Minneapolis in honor of World Caring Day. Iconic locations such as U.S. Bank Stadium, Lowry Bridge, Capella Tower, and I-35W St. Anthony Falls Bridge will be transformed, symbolizing the spirit of caring.

Make a Difference: Support the CaringBridge mission by making a donation . We know facing a health challenge is overwhelming, isolating, and lonely; healing happens when we're surrounded by loved ones. Your contribution empowers us to continue providing care and connection to those in need, making a positive impact on their health journeys. : Support the CaringBridge mission by making a. We know facing a health challenge is overwhelming, isolating, and lonely; healing happens when we're surrounded by loved ones. Your contribution empowers us to continue providing care and connection to those in need, making a positive impact on their health journeys.

CaringBridge knows that caring is contagious. It's the spark that ignites hope and brings people closer together. Each hour, 1,600 messages of love, hope, and compassion light up CaringBridge sites. On World Caring Day, let's remind everyone that caring is alive and thriving!

If you are caring for a loved one going through a health journey, start a CaringBridge site today, providing a no cost dedicated, private, ad-free space for communication, support, and connection.

You can also take a step towards making a difference in the lives of individuals and caregivers by making a donation to CaringBridge. Join the movement of spreading love and support by visiting caringbridge.org/donate today.

Together, we can create a world where no one goes through a health journey alone.

ABOUT CARINGBRIDGE

CaringBridge is a non-profit, no cost communication platform for family caregivers and the loved ones they support on a health journey making it easy to share updates with everyone all at the same time while organizing and activating a support network. From one online support site in 1997 to nearly one million sites 25+ years later, what has always remained the same is the commitment to a world where no one goes through a health journey alone. CaringBridge is a leading provider of connection and support for family caregivers and their communities around the world. Because healing happens when we're surrounded by loved ones. Learn more at CaringBridge.org .

