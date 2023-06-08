CREFC Hosts Annual Conference in New York City

Special Focus on Loan Servicing Amid Market Upheaval

NEW YORK, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The CRE Finance Council (CREFC), the industry trade association that exclusively represents the over $5 trillion commercial and multifamily real estate finance industry, will host its Annual Conference in New York City from June 12-14, 2023. This year's conference focus is on today's commercial real estate (CRE) market upheaval and diminished debt liquidity. In addition, the conference will offer special programming focused on servicing commercial and multifamily real estate debt.

CREFC's Annual Conference brings together a broad range of industry professionals who will discuss the state of the industry, CRE-related developments in Washington, D.C., and the impact of higher interest rates on commercial real estate finance, CRE valuations and transaction activity.

Attendees will engage with industry peers through networking events and our Annual Conference will acknowledge and celebrate contributions to the industry and the association made by CREFC members with its Founders Award, Woman of the Year Award, and its 20 Under 40 awards. Additionally, CREFC will announce its new leadership and board members at the Annual Conference.

This year, former U.S. Congressman and creator and co-host of MSNBC's "Morning Joe" Joe Scarborough will offer his opinion, analysis and observations about the most notable news stories of the day in the opening session of the Annual Conference. The conference also features Mel Robbins, international best-selling author and a leading voice in personal development and transformation, as its keynote luncheon speaker.

Special Focus on CRE Loan Servicing. The final day of this year's Annual Conference features three panels focused on commercial real estate servicing, loan restructuring, servicer interactions with borrowers, and managing maturing loans. Other panels at the Annual Conference include:

Trends and Traps: What Will Shape the Future of CRE

Navigating Today's CRE Lending Multiverse

A Tale of Two Cities: The NYC Office Market Today

Government Relations and Policy Update

Evolution and Innovation: Looking to the Past, Present and Future

Beyond Mainstream Lending: Update on Alternative Lenders

Buy-Side Banter: The Investor Perspective

When: June 12-14, 2023 Where: New York Marriott Marquis

1535 Broadway

New York, NY 10036



Program: Annual Conference Programming Registration: Annual Conference Registration

Live stream attendance options are available.

"I look forward to welcoming the CRE finance industry to our Annual Conference again this year in New York," said Lisa Pendergast, Executive Director, CREFC. "After our very successful January Conference in Miami that enjoyed record attendance, I am excited to continue the momentum and hear from industry voices on trends shaping the market, particularly given the novel set of challenges facing commercial real estate assets such as office properties and the financing/refinancing of assets amid today's higher rate environment. With loan maturities increasing in 2023, we are dedicating a full day of conference programming to loan servicing to hear from leading industry professionals and draw from their valuable experience in an increasingly uncertain landscape."

To learn more about CREFC's upcoming conferences and events, please visit: https://www.crefc.org/events

About CREFC

The CRE Finance Council (CREFC) is the trade association for the commercial real estate finance industry with member firms including balance sheet and securitized lenders, loan and bond investors, private equity firms, servicers and rating agencies, among others. CREFC promotes liquidity, transparency, and efficiency in the commercial real estate finance markets, and acts as a legislative and regulatory advocate for the industry, playing a vital role in setting market standards and best practices, and providing education for market participants.

