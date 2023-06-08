Crown Laboratories Celebrates Opening of Expanded Production Facility

Johnson City-based company to add more than 35 employees in manufacturing, operations, and corporate functions

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Laboratories, a leading global skincare company, celebrated the completion of a 60,000-square-foot expansion today at its manufacturing complex in Johnson City, Tennessee.

A year in the making, the $7.5 million expansion project at Lafe Cox Drive considerably increases manufacturing and warehouse space to support business growth. The approximately 250,000-square-foot facility manufactures and distributes a diverse portfolio of aesthetic, premium, and therapeutic skincare products for domestic and international markets. Crown produces and distributes science-based global dermatological brands such as PanOxyl® acne wash, Blue Lizard® Australian Sunscreen, StriVectin® anti-aging skin care, and the recently launched BIOJUVE™ brand, a living microbiome technology serum.

Over the past five years, Crown has invested $27M in capital in the Johnson City manufacturing complex as its product portfolio and workforce has expanded to support rapid growth.

"Crown's steady and significant growth has brought physical capacity challenges," said Jeff Bedard, President and CEO of the Johnson City-based company. "Our production demands have nearly doubled in the past few years. With that increased production comes additional componentry, cartons and materials. By expanding our footprint and adding 60,000 square feet, we can now support our expanding customer base with greater efficiency and world-class service."

"This is a great day for Crown and our community," said Nadeem Moiz, Crown's Chief Operations Officer and Chief Financial Officer. "This investment and expanded footprint will allow Crown to support additional volumes, product complexity, and advanced technical requirements. We expect this growth will bring new and exciting opportunities for our employees and stakeholders in this community."

The expansion has created a need for Crown to grow its local workforce. The company is actively recruiting for at least 35 positions, including positions in manufacturing, packaging, quality, maintenance, accounting, and other corporate positions in Johnson City, with more planned for later in the year. As a result, the company is offering sign-on and retention incentives. Crown offers a comprehensive benefits package, with eligibility beginning on the first day of employment, that includes health insurance, paid time off, retirement, and more. In addition to competitive wages, all positions are eligible to participate in the company's incentive plan. Visit www.workatcrown.com for more information and a list of openings.

About Crown Laboratories, Inc.

Crown, a privately held, fully integrated global skincare company, is committed to developing and providing a diverse portfolio of aesthetic, premium and therapeutic skincare products that improve the quality of life for its consumers throughout their skincare journey. An innovative company focused on skin science for life, Crown's unyielding pursuit of delivering therapeutic excellence and enhanced patient outcomes is why it has become a leader in Dermatology and Aesthetics. Crown has been listed on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Privately Held Companies List for nine years and has expanded its distribution to over 42 countries. For more information, visit www.crownlaboratories.com.

