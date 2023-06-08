First Horizon Corporation to Participate in Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments & CRE Conference

MEMPHIS, Tenn., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN) today announced that Chief Financial Officer Hope Dmuchowski will participate at the Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments & CRE Conference on June 14, 2023, at 3:15 pm ET.

(PRNewsfoto/First Horizon Corporation) (PRNewswire)

A live webcast of the event along with an audio replay will be available via the events and presentations section of https://ir.firsthorizon.com/.

The presentation and any related materials may contain forward-looking statements, including guidance, involving significant risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking information. Those factors include general economic and financial market conditions, including expectations of and actual timing and amount of interest-rate movements including the slope of the yield curve, competition, customer and investor responses to these conditions, ability to execute business plans, geopolitical developments, recent and future legislative and regulatory developments, natural disasters, and items mentioned in the materials, as well as critical accounting estimates and other factors described in FHN's recent filings with the SEC. FHN disclaims any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements to reflect future events or developments.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $80.7 billion in assets as of March 31, 2023, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states across the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE First Horizon Corporation