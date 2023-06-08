McCormick Recognizes 2023 Unsung Heroes During In-Person Event at M&T Bank Stadium; Awards $105,000 in Total Scholarships

Two $40,000 Charles Perry McCormick Scholarships Awarded to Georgiana Benckini of Notre Dame Preparatory School and Carter Herbert of Perry Hall High School

HUNT VALLEY, Md., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC), a global leader in flavor, announced Georgiana Benckini and Carter Herbert as the 89th and 90th recipients of the Charles Perry McCormick Scholarship, worth $40,000 over four years.

Originally established in 1940 by former McCormick & Company Chairman Charles P. McCormick Sr., the Unsung Heroes program, which recognizes unselfish student-athletes, is reflective of McCormick & Company's core belief in the Power of People. To date, the Company has awarded over $2 million in scholarships to deserving student-athletes.

This year, McCormick partnered with the Baltimore Banner and the Baltimore Ravens in a celebration of student-athletes in an event held at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. During this inaugural event, students were treated to a behind-the-scenes experience that included locker room tours and visits from the Ravens cheerleaders, Poe, and the OLD BAY can mascot. Students also had a chance to take pictures with keynote speaker Sam Koch, former Punter for the Baltimore Ravens, who addressed the student-athletes later in the evening.

Ms. Benckini and Mr. Herbert were chosen from nearly 100 Baltimore-area student-athletes honored as Unsung Heroes this year. The full list of this year's McCormick Unsung Heroes nominees can be found here. McCormick is proud to recognize each of these student athletes.

Ms. Benckini, a member of the women's basketball team at Notre Dame Preparatory School, showcased her selflessness on the basketball court. She learned a new position during her senior year to benefit the team, often guarding players who were much taller and battling on key possessions to rebound the ball for her team's chance to score. After suffering a concussion mid-season, she returned at the end of the season to become the biggest supporter for the player who replaced her in the line-up. She is a true Unsung Hero who exemplifies unselfish play.

Mr. Herbert, a member of the men's football team at Perry Hall High School, made sacrifices on and off the field. Despite missing several football practices to work a part-time job and take care of his ailing grandmother, Mr. Herbert was committed to being part of the team and worked hard to become one of the best offensive tackles. He often asked what he could do to continue to improve his skills. In his own words, "my team provided support through some tough times I faced, and in exchange, I showed up every day ready to put in work so that I could support them and not disappoint them." He is the definition of an Unsung Hero.

Four other students were recognized with additional scholarships at this year's Unsung Heroes event. Brianna Bridgemohan of Forest Park High School and Adam Ossakow of Hereford High School each received $7,500 scholarships. Imani Groce of Western School of Technology and Environmental Science and Emmanuel Awogbesan of Milford Mill Academy each received $5,000 scholarships. Congratulations to all of our 2023 Unsung Heroes!

About McCormick

McCormick & Company, Incorporated is a global leader in flavor. With over $6 billion in annual sales across 170 countries and territories, we manufacture, market and distribute spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to the entire food industry including e-commerce channels, grocery, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. Our most popular brands with trademark registrations include McCormick, French's, Frank's RedHot, Stubb's, OLD BAY, Lawry's, Zatarain's, Ducros, Vahiné, Cholula, Schwartz, Kamis, DaQiao, Club House, Aeroplane and Gourmet Garden. Every day, no matter where or what you eat or drink, you can enjoy food flavored by McCormick.

Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, McCormick is guided by our principles and committed to our Purpose – To Stand Together for the Future of Flavor. McCormick envisions A World United by Flavor where healthy, sustainable and delicious go hand in hand. To learn more, visit www.mccormickcorporation.com or follow McCormick & Company on Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

