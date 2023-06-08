Phil Brojan Appointed President of GYMGUYZ as Company Continues to Break into New Territories

World's Largest In-Home Fitness Franchise Flexes Strength of its Leadership Team while Prioritizing Brand Performance & Nationwide Development

MELVILLE, N.Y., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GYMGUYZ , the largest in-home and on-site personal training company in the world, has appointed Chief Marketing Officer Phil Brojan as President of the company. His deeply rooted passion and understanding of leadership and innovation has allowed GYMGUYZ to deliver results, profitability, and growth for its franchisees and stakeholders.

As Chief Marketing Officer for GYMGUYZ, Brojan has played a significant role in helping raise brand awareness as GYMGUYZ expanded to 18 new territories over the last year. This is credited to assembling a talented team, implementing new marketing strategies and building an aggressive franchise development plan that is poised to deliver exponential growth. GYMGUYZ aims to award another 75 territories by the end of 2023.

In addition to his former role as Chief Marketing Officer, Brojan has been a multi-unit franchise owner of GYMGUYZ since 2018, offering individualized one-on-one workouts, group instruction, and corporate fitness throughout the Northern New Jersey/Greater Morris County area.

Brojan has an impressive resume with 30 years of experience in developing growth and marketing strategies for many of the world's leading brands, including 15 years at travel and hospitality behemoth Wyndham Worldwide (now Travel & Leisure Co.). As President of GYMGUYZ, Brojan will oversee all aspects of GYMGUYZ's franchise system, including operations, marketing, learning and development, and technology.

"Having experienced the process of becoming a successful GYMGUYZ franchisee himself, no one knows how to better support our franchisees than Phil," said Josh York, CEO & Founder of GYMGUYZ. "Phil's passion, dedication, strong leadership, and extreme focus on the success of our franchisees has put us not only ahead of the curve, but prepared us for the rapid growth we are currently experiencing."

As the company continues to evolve and expand, GYMGUYZ has launched a myriad of new fitness services outside of in-home workouts, offering custom-designed fitness programs for corporations, hospitals, schools, residential communities, and other organizations. In fact, the brand has fast become a critical provider in the Corporate Wellness space as companies look for ways to lure employees back to the office or keep remote workers healthy and moving.

"Since 2018, I've had the privilege of growing both personally and professionally with this tremendous brand. I look forward to continuing to seek out innovative ways to support our franchisees and grow their revenues and profitability. Our increasing market share in the corporate fitness space will certainly play a large role in that growth," said Brojan. "The success of our franchisees is our success. We're keenly focused on ways to make them more successful, and by doing so, the rest will come."

With a 15-year strong business model, GYMGUYZ is transforming lives every day by offering convenient, customized, and creative workouts. Clients and companies in over 1,300 cities are being delivered a Certified Personal Trainer, state-of-the art equipment, and tailored workouts right to their homes, offices, corporate campuses, or other preferred settings. The company also plans to add stretch services to its wide array of in-home and onsite fitness services. The company has been piloting those services in recent months and plans to fully launch systemwide in late Q3.

About GYMGUYZ

GYMGUYZ is proud to be the largest in-home and on-site personal training company in the world. GYMGUYZ brings the workout to their clients and provides convenient, customized and creative workouts. Headquartered in Melville, N.Y., and founded in 2008 by fitness specialist Josh York, the brand delivers expert personal trainers that utilize a fleet of branded vehicles stocked with state-of-the-art fitness equipment to deliver exceptional fitness experiences. In 2019, the brand was recognized as No. 5 on Inc. Mag's 10 Hottest Franchise Businesses in America, which highlighted their growth of more than 801% over the last three years. GYMGUYZ also scored the first and second place spots on Franchise Gator's annual list of the Top 100 Fastest-Growing Franchises and received recognition as a top franchise in Entrepreneur's Highly Competitive 41st Annual Franchise 500. Now serving over 1,300 cities internationally, including cities in the United States, United Kingdom and Canada, GYMGUYZ is the fastest-growing fitness concept in the U.S. with plans to open another 75 territories by the end of 2023. For more information on GYMGUYZ and franchising opportunities, visit http://www.gymguyz.com/.

