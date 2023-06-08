SouthState|DuncanWilliams Welcomes Rick Turnage as National Sales Manager

MEMPHIS, Tenn., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SouthState|DuncanWilliams, the premier fixed-income securities dealer for SouthState Bank, is pleased to announce the appointment of Rick Turnage as National Sales Manager. With a distinguished career spanning over three decades, Turnage brings a wealth of industry expertise to the firm.

Before joining SouthState|DuncanWilliams, Turnage held a prominent sales management position at KeyBanc Capital Markets. His strategic leadership and deep understanding of the fixed-income market played a pivotal role in driving the organization's success. Before his tenure at KeyBanc, Turnage spent nearly 17 years at D.A. Davidson, honing his skills and building a solid reputation within the industry.

As SouthState|DuncanWilliams continues its commitment to serving institutional fixed-income customers, Turnage's appointment as National Sales Manager is a crucial component of the firm's growth strategy. His extensive experience and proven track record make him an invaluable addition to the team. SouthState|DuncanWilliams aims to expand its market presence and deliver exceptional customer service.

"We are delighted to welcome Rick Turnage to our team as the National Sales Manager," said SJ Guzzo, Senior Vice President, Managing Director SouthState|DuncanWilliams. "His extensive knowledge, industry relationships, and leadership capabilities make him an ideal fit for our organization. We are confident that Rick's expertise will be vital in advancing our growth trajectory and providing exceptional value to our institutional clients."

Rick Turnage expressed his enthusiasm about joining SouthState|DuncanWilliams, stating, "I am thrilled to be part of the SouthState|DuncanWilliams team. I look forward to leveraging my experience and working closely with our exceptional sales force to deliver unparalleled service and tailored solutions to our institutional clients. We will drive success and forge stronger relationships within the fixed-income market."

About SouthState|DuncanWilliams:

SouthState|DuncanWilliams is the leading fixed-income securities dealer for SouthState Bank, dedicated to serving institutional fixed-income customers. With a focus on exceptional client service and strategic partnerships, SouthState|DuncanWilliams provides comprehensive solutions and expertise in the fixed-income market.

