Acquire.GG Acquired By The Wisdom Group

LOS ANGELES, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wisdom Group LLC (TWG) announces the acquisition of Acquire.GG, a business of Patey Media Ltd.

The Wisdom Group actively owns, invests and advises over 40 businesses across the world, and Patey Media Ltd builds and sells media properties.

Richard Patey , the owner of Patey Media Ltd, built Acquire.GG into a high-quality, trusted network of online business, investing and creator newsletters, as well as sponsorship management for brands.

"I've been wanting to go big in the newsletter space for many years. At one point I was running six niche business and investing newsletters, and considering launching a sponsorship network and a newsletter marketplace. I quickly realised that to do this properly, you need investment and scale, something that Wisdom Media already had in place. Selling to Scott and joining the media rollup made perfect sense."

Scott Oldford, the founder of TWG, acquired two newsletter businesses, Acquire The Web and Creator Funnel , into its media rollup at Wisdom Media, which allows it to utilize economies of scale. It also acquired the Acquire.GG business that will be integrated into Sponsorships.com .

"I created Wisdom Media to allow us to direct the attention of tens of millions of people, ensuring that we could protect against the cost of attention on social media platforms. Our intention is to educate the market on how to utilize newsletters and other media properties in relation to sponsorships, partnerships, and affiliates, and to educate creators on how to leverage and monetize in ways that they haven't seen before. Richard understands both sides of this marketplace we are building and it's great he's now involved at Wisdom Media", stated Scott.

About Wisdom Media

Wisdom Media, a division of The Wisdom Group, connects the world with curated, expert-driven content. With their network of newsletters, podcasts, blogs, and websites they help people looking for niche-specific help to find curated information. To learn more visit WisdomMedia.com .

Media Contact for Wisdom Media:

Joe DiRoma

CCO, The Wisdom Group

joe@thewisdomgroup.com

1-302-306-2426

View original content:

SOURCE The Wisdom Group