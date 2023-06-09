Artwork Flow to Revolutionize Creative Operations in the Food and Beverage Industry with AI-powered Solutions

NEW YORK, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Artwork Flow, the leading AI-driven platform for creative intelligence and operations, is set to showcase its latest advancements at the Digital Food and Beverage event. The company will unveil its features — creative intelligence and creative scaling — solidifying its position as an industry leader in leveraging AI for creative processes for brands.

For the food and beverages sector, brand positioning, product images, and impactful marketing are vital. Artwork Flow recognizes the importance of meeting these evolving needs by creating exceptional experiences for customers.

With Artwork Flow, the food and beverage sector can streamline its creative workflows and succeed in a dynamic market. By using AI technology to analyze visual data, Artwork Flow's creative intelligence offers valuable insights and recommendations, empowering teams to create captivating designs and copy that drive conversion.

Brands can also use automated creative scaling to easily adapt and resize creatives for different channels and regions. This saves time and effort, maintains brand consistency, and meets diverse marketing needs.

"In the food and beverage industry, AI and automation are no longer mere advantages, but imperative for sustainable growth and market relevance. By leveraging these technologies, brands can unlock unprecedented agility in their creative operations, enabling them to craft compelling narratives and forge meaningful connections with consumers," says Ankit Tomar, CEO of Artwork Flow.

Artwork Flow's suite of AI-powered features includes generative AI, smart copy suggestions, an intuitive asset library, and collaboration tools. They not only streamline the creative process but also empower F&B brands to adapt quickly to market demands, launch campaigns faster, and maintain a competitive edge in a rapidly evolving industry.

At Digital Food and Beverage, the company will unveil its newest creative solutions, offering attendees a firsthand look at the platform's capabilities and how it can transform their creative operations.

About Artwork Flow

Artwork Flow , a Bizongo venture, is a leading SaaS platform for creative intelligence and automation, designed to eliminate creative bottlenecks and expedite time-to-market for creatives. Catering to customers across industries, it proudly serves prominent brands such as LesserEvil, DS Laboratories, Jones Dairy, Simply Lunch, Challenge Dairy, and more.

About Bizongo

Bizongo stands as India's largest tech-driven platform for made-to-order B2B products. Operating on a unified platform, Bizongo solves vendor financing and supply chain challenges, including packaging, textiles, and raw materials.

