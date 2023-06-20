Thailand's The Forestias unveils 'HAPPITAT' - a new themed destination to engage multiple generations with diverse activities

Brings together real and virtual experiences at a destination

"We're taking destination development to a new level and creating real and virtual experiences never before seen. It will be a place that's magical, filled with surprise moments that create unforgettable memories, creating happiness for people across all ages." Ms. Orada Kerdhong, President – Storied Place, MQDC

BANGKOK, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnolia Quality Development Corporation (MQDC), the developer of the 64-hectare 'The Forestias' town that is Thailand's largest private sector property development project, announced that it is building at The Forestias a themed destination, named The HAPPITAT, which will be the first to bring together real and virtual experiences across a very large footprint and add a new dimension to people's experiences at a destination.

Ms. Orada Kerdhong, President – Storied Place, MQDC, said, "We're creating a phenomenon with the HAPPITAT – one that takes destination development to a new level. The HAPPITAT will be a place to which people will want to return constantly because every visit will give them new experiences as a result of a year-round calendar of indoor and outdoor activities, a rich mix of lifestyle pursuits, and, in the future, the integration of virtual reality experiences across many aspects. Our goal is to have people feel, at every visit, the same excitement and pleasure of discovery as their first visit, no matter what they have come to do, but still combine it with a feeling of warm and comfortable familiarity."

The HAPPITAT's footprint of around nine hectares includes a 4.8-hectare forest at the heart of The Forestias, numerous gardens, parade grounds, hundreds of shops, and food-and-beverage and other service outlets, learning and entertainment facilities, cultural and social facilities, multiple market places, a science museum, as well as offices. The HAPPITAT includes three buildings that, together, comprise around 211,000 square metres of gross floor area.

Ms. Orada said that MQDC engaged some of the world's most eminent international experts in destination planning as well as in entertainment to draw up the HAPPITAT's masterplan.

"It's an ingenious layout that lets people move from a cityscape and 'city life' along the main highway at the entrance of The Forestias, through various stages that ultimately bring a visitor to quiet nature at the edge of the forest. It's a fulfilling journey from 'busy urban environment' to 'extraordinary natural environment'."

She said that the horizontal movement from city life to deep forest takes people through "a route in which there are multiple magical experiences throughout. The journey can be enjoyed as a whole, from end to end, or a visitor can linger along the way and simply enjoy parts of the journey, or enter and exit the journey at any point. And, in the future, with the addition of mixed virtual reality experiences, this journey becomes not only fun, but also educational, as well as creating commercial opportunities for co-creators of the HAPPITAT to reach more customers with a wider selection of offerings."

"We want families, whether they be residents or from outside, to be able to spend more time together, so we're ensuring that every member of a family, across multiple generations, will be able to find lots to engage them productively and pleasurably."

There are cultural and social facilities, such as 4,000 square metres dedicated to theatres as well as space for various events and live performances that aim to transform everyday places into vibrant locales. There is also a plaza and avenues to host parades and events throughout the year and which will become a signature experience of The HAPPITAT.

According to Ms. Orada, The HAPPITAT will be one of the first destinations in the world to bring together space, events, and the virtual world to create the most exceptional destination development project.

"The beautiful spaces enable families to spend time together, every day, whether they choose to dine, pursue leisure, lifestyle, health and wellness or entertainment activities, learning activities or cultural activities, and in close proximity to nature in a safe and healthy environment.

"Our frequent and regularly organised events, shows and parades aim to amaze and thrill people of all ages, as well as provide opportunities for people to also conduct their own events, whether it be acting, performing music, or letting their pets be the stars of events.

"And our virtual world dimension will help people enjoy and learn from mixed virtual reality experiences. In the future, these experiences will be embedded throughout the HAPPITAT and extend right into the forest so that people can learn about nature and interact with animals with the help of augmented reality," she said.

The Forestias will also have a digital twin in the 'Idyllias' universe, which, together with 'Mittaria', will be one of an infinite number of metaverses on the Translucia platform. The Translucia platform is being developed by T&B Media Global (Thailand) Co., Ltd.

Mr. Kittiphun Ouiyamaphun, MQDC's President responsible for The Forestias development, informed that investment in the HAPPITAT is around US$ 500 million, and that construction and other preparations for the HAPPITAT are around 70% complete.

The Forestias is located in eastern Bangkok in the rapidly developing 'Eastern Economic Corridor' and has a massive 56% of its land area dedicated to green space, and around 70% shaded by trees.

In addition to the HAPPITAT themed destination, The Forestias includes multiple residential components, two hotels, as well as health-and-wellness facilities. Among the residential projects located at The Forestias are the ultra-luxury Six Senses Residences, Mulberry Grove The Forestias Villas, Mulberry Grove The Forestias Condominiums, three Whizdom high-rise condominiums, and The Aspen Tree condominiums and Sky Villa residences offering 'Lifetime Care' services and facilities.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Magnolia Quality Development Corporation Limited (MQDC)