Deltek has been included on the list of top large companies for the seventh time

HERNDON, Va., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Deltek, the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, has been named one of The Washington Post's 2023 Top Workplaces in the D.C. metro area. Selection is based solely on employee feedback gathered through an anonymous third-party survey administered by research partner Energage, LLC, which measured several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution and connection. This year's honorees include government contractors, real estate firms, health service providers, and tech companies.

The Washington Post Names Deltek a Top Workplace in the D.C. Metro Area, Ranked No. 4 Among Large Companies (PRNewswire)

"For the past ten years, the Top Workplaces list has been a credible guide to companies, old and new, in the D.C. region where employees feel valued," said Washington Post Top Workplaces editor Bronwen Latimer. "As a new generation enters the workforce, the Post is more committed than ever to highlighting the changing landscape of work and how these companies are thriving in it."

"Being named a Top Workplace for the seventh time is a tremendous honor for the entire team at Deltek – and we are thrilled to be ranked number 4 this year among large companies! Our employees are the best in the world, and the foundation of Deltek's continued leadership and success. Our team comes to work every day to be the best partners for our customers – and the passion they bring to work is a direct reflection of Deltek's core values," said Mike Corkery, President and CEO at Deltek. "I'm proud to accept this award on behalf of Team Deltek, both near our Northern Virginia headquarters and around the globe. It's because of our team that Deltek continues to be recognized as a Top Workplace year after year, and why we are the leading provider of solutions purpose-built for project-based businesses."

The Washington Post hosted an awards ceremony on Thursday, June 15 to recognize the top-ranked companies. Learn more about The Washington Post's Top Workplaces and see the full list of this year's honorees here.

About Deltek

Better software means better projects. Deltek is the leading global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for project-based businesses. More than 30,000 organizations and millions of users in over 80 countries around the world rely on Deltek for superior levels of project intelligence, management and collaboration. Our industry-focused expertise powers project success by helping firms achieve performance that maximizes productivity and revenue. www.deltek.com

About The Washington Post

The Washington Post is an award-winning news leader whose mission is to connect, inform, and enlighten local, national and global readers with trustworthy reporting, in-depth analysis and engaging opinions. It combines world-class journalism with the latest technology and tools so readers can interact with The Post anytime, anywhere.

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together.TM

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 16 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

