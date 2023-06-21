Pizza Hut Tests Underground Deliveries to Celebrate the Upcoming Release of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Movie

Partnership that unites the Turtles with their favorite pizza will also bring new AR game, limited-edition pizza box packaging, a custom spot and more for a 360 campaign

PLANO, Texas, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pizza Hut and the upcoming feature film Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem are uniting for an undeniably radical collaboration for the highly-anticipated movie as part of a worldwide partnership with Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon Movies and Point Grey Productions. In honor of the film hitting theatres nationwide on August 2, Pizza Hut is reaching new heights – or depths, rather – by testing "Underground Deliveries" for a limited-time only in New York City.

With the fictional home of the Ninja Turtles being in an abandoned subway station, it was only fitting for the Underground Deliveries test to take place at a local New York City subway station. Select pizza lovers in Manhattan experienced an underground delivery by texting the Turtle Emoji to a dedicated hotline number which then placed an order for Pizza Hut pizza. Once ordered, Pizza Hut promptly prepared and delivered the piping hot pizza within minutes directly to the marked "Pizza Drop Zone" within the subway station. Video of the Underground Delivery test in action can be viewed on YouTube.com/PizzaHut .

Pizza Hut's full 360 campaign for the launch of the film also includes TV, digital, social, experiential and in-restaurant integration:

TMNT: Pizza Power Mobile AR Game: Speaking of Turtle deliveries, starting June 21 , you can deliver to the Turtles for a chance to win pizza and prizes in Pizza Hut's brand-new mobile AR game, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Pizza Power . Using AR technology, the game brings the Turtles to life in the real world for the first time. As a delivery driver in the game, it's your job to find all four Turtles hiding under virtual manholes in your city, fight the mutants and ultimately deliver the pizza. Collect tips from the Turtles and you could win tickets to the movie or free pizza for a year. Play now on your phone at



Specialty Mutant Mayhem Themed Pizza Boxes: Pizza Hut is unveiling limited-edition movie-themed pizza boxes available for Big New Yorker orders as well as large and medium pizzas. The specialty packaging can be found at participating Pizza Hut restaurants nationwide starting the end of June while supplies last, and features artwork of various Ninja Turtle character illustrations. A QR code located on the pizza box will also lead fans to play the new Pizza Power AR game.





Co-Branded Pizza Hut x TMNT Spot: The Turtles are also popping up in new TV ads for Pizza Hut. Hungry for some delicious za, Mikey orders a Big New Yorker delivery to the Turtle Lair, taking an unsuspecting Pizza Hut delivery driver by surprise. Featuring animation and voices from the film, the spot includes 30, 15 and 6-second versions and will air starting June 26 .





In-Movie Integration: Get ready to see the Turtle's favorite pizza make a cameo in several scenes of the upcoming film on August 2 .

"Pizza Hut and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have a longstanding history that goes back to the '90s. Bringing the two together again for a new generation was a no brainer," said Lindsay Morgan, Chief Marketing Officer at Pizza Hut. "With this new collaboration, we wanted to pay homage to the Turtles' origins and their love of pizza, while also infusing modern touchpoints and a fun, creative take on pizza deliveries – in real life and through augmented reality gaming."

"On August 2nd, TMNT Fans will get to see their favorite heroes in a half shell in a new and exciting way, so it only made sense to take our partnership with Pizza Hut to new heights, or depths in this case, by surprising and delighting fans around the world through fresh and engaging executions. Booyakasha!" said Michelle Hagen, EVP of Worldwide Marketing Partnerships at Paramount Pictures.

For more information about Pizza Hut and to learn more about future limited time offers, head over to www.pizzahut.com and sign up for Hut Rewards to stay in the know.

Cowabunga, dude!

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Ends 8/16/23 11:59pmPT. 50 US/DC, 13+. Minors must have parent/legal guardian permission. Void where prohibited. See Official Rules for Prizes, Entry Periods, full details: https://bit.ly/Tmntppp.

About Pizza Hut®

Pizza Hut, a subsidiary of Yum ! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM), has more restaurant locations in the world than any other pizza company. Founded in 1958 in Wichita, Kan., Pizza Hut operates nearly 19,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries. With easy order options including the Pizza Hut mobile app, website, and Pizza Hut is committed to providing an easy pizza experience – from order to delivery – and has Hut Rewards®, the Pizza Hut loyalty program that offers points for every dollar spent on food any way you order. : Hut Rewards is open to U.S. residents 16+. See applicable terms at https://hutrewards.pizzahut.com/terms/ .

Now more than ever, restaurants have an important role in helping to safely feed families. As the largest pizza brand in the world by store count, Pizza Hut is committed to doing its part. To help keep team members and customers safe, customers can get their favorite Pizza Hut pizza via three contactless offerings: curbside pickup, delivery, or carryout. After becoming the first national pizza brand to offer contactless curbside pickup, Pizza Hut launched The Hut Lane™ , a dedicated digital order pick-up window available at more than 1,500 locations across the country.

For more information about Pizza Hut, visit www.pizzahut.com or http://www.pizzahut.com/c/content/sitemap .

About Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

After years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts. Their new friend April O'Neil helps them take on a mysterious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them.

About Paramount Pictures

Paramount Pictures Corporation (PPC), a global producer and distributor of filmed entertainment, is a unit of Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA, PARAA), a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Paramount Pictures has some of the most powerful brands in filmed entertainment, including Paramount Pictures, Paramount Animation, and Paramount Players. PPC operations also include Paramount Home Entertainment, Paramount Pictures International, Paramount Licensing Inc., and Paramount Studio Group.

About Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon, now in its 44th year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location-based experiences, publishing and feature films. For more information or artwork, visit http://www.nickpress.com. Nickelodeon is a part of Paramount's (Nasdaq: PARA, PARAA) global portfolio of multimedia entertainment brands.

