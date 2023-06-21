Pratt & Whitney GTF™ Engines Surpass 800 Orders and Commitments in 2023

PARIS, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PARIS AIR SHOW -- Pratt & Whitney, an RTX business, has announced more than 800 GTF engine orders and commitments, including spare engines, since the beginning of 2023. Airlines and lessors who have announced orders include Azorra, CALC, Carlyle Aviation Partners, Binter, Croatia Airlines, LATAM Airlines, Qantas Airways, United Airlines and Volaris. In total, more than 10,000 GTF engine orders and commitments have been placed by more than 90 customers worldwide.

"The GTF engine offers unmatched economic and environmental benefits, and these latest orders are a testament to the value it delivers to customers," said Rick Deurloo, president of Commercial Engines at Pratt & Whitney. "The GTF Advantage engine will extend this lead while providing more thrust and higher durability. As we increase time on wing and resolve supply chain challenges, GTF engines will continue to drive reductions in operating costs, new routes and revenue, and progress towards meeting the industry's sustainability targets."

Since entering service in 2016, GTF-powered aircraft have saved airlines more than 1.2 billion gallons (nearly five billion liters) of fuel – and the planet over 12 million metric tons of carbon emissions. GTF engines currently power over 1,600 aircraft and have accumulated more than 23 million engine flight hours of experience across nearly six million flights, carrying an estimated 860 million passengers to their destinations. GTF engines power the Airbus A220 and A320neo families and the Embraer E-Jets E2 family, including E190-E2 and E195-E2 model aircraft.

About GTF Engines

The Pratt & Whitney GTF™ engine, featuring Collins Aerospace nacelle and engine accessories, delivers industry-leading fuel efficiency and sustainability benefits for single-aisle aircraft. GTF-powered aircraft reduce fuel consumption and CO 2 emissions by 16% to 20%, NOx emissions up to 50% and noise footprint up to 75%.* Certified for operation on 50% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and successfully tested on 100% SAF, GTF engines are ready to enable further reductions in carbon footprint, which will help the aviation industry meet its goal of net-zero emissions by 2050. The engine's revolutionary geared fan architecture is the foundation for even more efficient and sustainable propulsion technologies in the decades ahead. Learn more at pwgtf.com.

*Reductions vs. prior-generation aircraft, based on 75 dB noise contour and ICAO CAEP/6 emissions regulations.

About Pratt & Whitney

Pratt & Whitney is a world leader in the design, manufacture and service of aircraft engines and auxiliary power units. To learn more visit www.prattwhitney.com. To receive press releases and other news directly, please sign up here.

About RTX

RTX is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. Our global team of 180,000 employees pushes the limits of known science and redefines how we connect and protect our world. We are advancing aviation, building smarter defense systems and creating innovations to take us deeper into space. Effective July 1, the company will complete its realignment into three customer-focused business units — Collins Aerospace, Raytheon and Pratt & Whitney. The company, with 2022 sales of $67 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

