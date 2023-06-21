SCHOCHOR AND STATON, P.A. ANNOUNCES NEW FIRM NAME: SCHOCHOR, STATON, GOLDBERG AND CARDEA, P.A.

New name reflects growing practice as leading Maryland medical malpractice, personal injury and civil litigation firm

BALTIMORE, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Schochor and Staton, P.A. today announced that the leading Maryland medical malpractice, personal injury and civil litigation law firm will now be known as Schochor, Staton, Goldberg and Cardea, P.A. The new name reflects the growth of the law firm's practice across Maryland and the nation in representing victims of medical malpractice, negligence, sexual abuse and wrongful acts of others.

As part of the name change, Jonathan E. Goldberg and James D. Cardea, who have both been equity partners at the firm, will be recognized in the new name.

"We are delighted that Jonathan E. Goldberg and James D. Cardea have both been added to our firm's name," said Jonathan Schochor, Founding Partner and Chairman of Schochor, Staton, Goldberg and Cardea, P.A. "We pride ourselves on running the firm as a family with a culture of shared spirit, combined skills and powerful resources resulting in one of the most successful law firms in the entire country. We look forward to this new chapter in our firm's proud history as we continue to grow under our four strong pillars of leadership to guide and serve our clients for many years to come."

Jonathan E. Goldberg is a partner with over 30 years of experience in litigating medical malpractice and serious personal injury claims in Maryland, the District of Columbia and in Federal Court. He has represented multiple clients in cases that resolved in excess of one million dollars by either settlement or trial. Goldberg serves on the Board of Governors of the Maryland Association for Justice and is a member of the American Association for Justice. He has been selected to Maryland Super Lawyers and is recognized by other organizations for his skill and ability. A Baltimore native, Goldberg graduated from the University of Maryland College Park in 1988. He attended law school at the University of Baltimore, where he was a member of the law review. He received his Juris Doctorate in 1991, graduating magna cum laude.

James D. Cardea is a partner with over 27 years of litigation and jury trial experience. He has been consistently recognized as one of Maryland's top medical malpractice attorneys. Cardea is a tenacious, aggressive, and extremely effective advocate for victims of medical negligence and has successfully served as lead counsel in hundreds of medical malpractice cases throughout Maryland, Washington, D.C., Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey. Over the course of his career, Cardea has obtained numerous seven-figure jury verdicts and settlements.

Cardea has been repeatedly honored as one of Maryland's top 100 attorneys by Maryland Super Lawyers and as one of the Top 100 Trial Lawyers by the American Trial Lawyers Association. He has also been included in Best Lawyers in America, Best Attorneys in America, The National Association of Distinguished Counsel (Top Attorneys) and the National Trial Lawyers Top 100, as well as several other organizations. In 2022, he was one of only 25 attorneys in Maryland named to The Daily Record's Personal Injury & Medical Malpractice Law Power List. Cardea received his undergraduate degree from McDaniel College and graduated cum laude from the University of Baltimore School of Law.

About Schochor, Staton, Goldberg and Cardea, P.A.

Schochor, Staton, Goldberg and Cardea, P.A. has been fighting for patients' rights as a leading medical malpractice law firm since 1984. Additionally, the firm is a recognized leader in sexual abuse cases as well as class action and mass tort litigation. Schochor, Staton, Goldberg and Cardea, P.A. has offices in Baltimore and Washington, D.C. Its lawyers are licensed to practice in Maryland and the District of Columbia, and they have been specially admitted on a case-by-case basis by courts in Florida, Nevada, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, North Carolina, West Virginia and other states. On special motion and with approval of courts elsewhere, the firm's lawyers are available to participate in cases throughout the United States. To learn more, visit: sfspa.com.

