Wealthbox Named "Leader" in Financial Services CRM Software in G2 Summer Report

PROVIDENCE, R.I., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealthbox , the fastest-growing CRM platform for financial advisors, today announces its No. 1 ranking for Financial Services CRM Software in nine G2 2023 Summer Report segments. In addition to being placed as a "Leader" overall and beating out incumbent competitors such as Salesforce and Redtail CRM, Wealthbox has also won No. 1 placements by advisor reviewers on G2 for being "Easiest to Use" and having "Best Results" with "Highest User Adoption." Wealthbox also won top accolades for being "Most Implementable" and the top CRM that advisors were "Most Likely to Recommend."

In addition to the top ranking on G2, Wealthbox ranks as a top performer in Financial CRM software on review sites such as Capterra, Software Advice, GetApp, and Apple's App Store (for Wealthbox's #1-rated mobile app, which gets a 4.8-star rating). Ratings for Wealthbox and a comparison of competing CRM vendors are summarized on a new " Wealthbox is #1 " page on the Wealthbox website.

"These No. 1 awards for CRM software in wealth-tech are the result of the constant product innovation that Wealthbox continues to bring to the market to help financial advisors grow and manage their businesses," said John Rourke, CEO of Wealthbox. "Stay tuned for more beautifully designed features and integrations from Wealthbox, particularly in the mid-market and enterprise segments where our growth - and user delight - are skyrocketing."

About Wealthbox

Wealthbox® is a CRM platform for financial advisors. Integrated with leading custodians and wealth-tech partners, Wealthbox is known for its modern product design and powerful yet intuitive user experience. The collaborative workspace technology allows financial advisors, enterprise RIA firms, and broker-dealers to manage client relationships and streamline operations to grow their practices. Learn more at www.wealthbox.com .

