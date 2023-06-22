The Joint Chiropractic Joins K9s For Warriors in Supporting Military Veterans

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT), the nation's largest provider of chiropractic care through The Joint Chiropractic® network, announces a new collaboration with K9s For Warriors, a nonprofit organization that pairs highly trained service dogs with military Veterans suffering from service-connected traumas. The Joint is sponsoring the training and pairing of a service dog for a Veteran in need, as well as creating impactful conversations surrounding a shared philosophy that supports a drug-free approach to wellness.

"The Joint proudly supports our military, Veterans and their families and we are honored to partner with K9s For Warriors and support the important work they are doing across the country," said Peter D. Holt, President and CEO of The Joint Corp. "Military training, deployment and service can take a serious toll on the body's physical and mental state and K9s For Warriors' program mirrors The Joint's philosophy that everyone can benefit from a natural approach to pain relief."

K9s For Warriors focuses on restoring a Veteran's independence by allowing them to build an unwavering bond with a service dog, many of which come from high-kill shelters, to facilitate their collective healing and recovery. The Veterans are supported before, during and after the program at no cost. Roughly 20 Veterans die by suicide every day, and K9s For Warriors is determined to change that.

"We are incredibly grateful for the support of The Joint to further our mission to end Veteran suicide," said K9s For Warriors CEO Carl Cricco. "K9s For Warriors has the privilege every day to see the impact a service dog has on a Veteran. With a battle buddy by their side, the Veteran returns to a life of dignity and independence they didn't previously think was possible. The Joint's generosity allows us to continue changing Veteran lives."

The Joint Chiropractic also honors members of the military nationwide through its Military Appreciation Program. The year-round program offers active and retired military personnel, National Guard and Veterans, as well as their immediate families, an initial visit for only $19, which includes the consultation, exam and adjustment. The program also reduces pricing by $10 for a monthly wellness plan or chiropractic care package.

In addition, The Joint's military supports extends through its agreement with the Army & Air Force Exchange Service and provides on-installation chiropractic care to members of the military and their families with locations open at The Joint Chiropractic – Luke Air Force Base, The Joint Chiropractic – Fort Cavazos, The Joint Chiropractic – MacDill Air Force Base and The Joint Chiropractic – Fort Dix.

About K9s For Warriors

Determined to end Veteran suicide, K9s For Warriors is the nation's largest provider of trained Service Dogs to military Veterans suffering from PTSD, traumatic brain injury and/or military sexual trauma. With most dogs coming from high-kill rescue shelters, this innovative program allows the K9/Warrior team to build an unwavering bond that facilitates their collective healing and recovery. This treatment method is backed by scientific research (from Purdue University's OHAIRE Lab) demonstrating service dogs' ability to help mitigate their Veteran's symptoms of PTSD while simultaneously restoring their confidence and independence. Founded in 2011 as a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization, K9s For Warriors remains committed to bringing widespread awareness to veterans' mental health and contributing to policy-level reform.

The organization's facilities include: K9s For Warriors National Headquarters (Ponte Vedra, FL) Gold Family Campus (Alachua, FL) Petco Love K9 Center (San Antonio, Texas) and Helotes Warrior Ranch (Helotes, TX).

Find more information at www.k9sforwarriors.org | Facebook | Twitter

About The Joint Chiropractic

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT) revolutionized access to chiropractic care when it introduced its retail healthcare business model in 2010. Today, it is the nation's largest operator, manager and franchisor of chiropractic clinics through The Joint Chiropractic network. The company is making quality care convenient and affordable, while eliminating the need for insurance, for millions of patients seeking pain relief and ongoing wellness. With more than 850 locations nationwide and more than 12 million patient visits annually, The Joint Chiropractic is a key leader in the chiropractic industry. Consistently named to Franchise Times "Top 500+ Franchises" and Entrepreneur's "Franchise 500" lists and recognized by FRANdata with the TopFUND award, as well as Franchise Business Review's "Top Franchise for 2023," "Most Profitable Franchises" and "Top Franchises for Veterans" ranking, The Joint Chiropractic is an innovative force, where healthcare meets retail. For more information, visit www.thejoint.com.

For more information about The Joint's Military Appreciation Program, visit thejoint.com/military.

Business Structure

The Joint Corp. is a franchisor of clinics and an operator of clinics in certain states. In Arkansas, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Washington, West Virginia and Wyoming, The Joint Corp. and its franchisees provide management services to affiliated professional chiropractic practices.

