PRAY changes name to FIS Christian Stock Fund

DALLAS, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Faith Investor Services is pleased to announce that effective on or about June 26, 2023, the name of FIS Biblically Responsible Risk Managed ETF will be changed to the FIS Christian Stock Fund. The Fund will continue to trade under the existing ticker "PRAY."

PRAY is an actively managed equity focused ETF managed by Capital Insight Partners, the Sub-Adviser. The Fund makes investment decisions in accordance with Christian values and therefore, the Fund is designed to avoid investments in companies that are believed to be involved with abortion, contraception, embryonic stem cell research/human cloning, human rights violations, or who produce pornography, alcohol, tobacco, armaments that are unguided or indiscriminate, gambling equipment or software, betting establishments, or other activities that conflict with Christian values. The Sub-Adviser monitors the policies and practices of the companies selected for the Fund for various issues contemplated by Christian values by running such companies through screens based on an assortment of third-party and internal factors as well as the Sub-Adviser performing fundamental due diligence on the values of the companies. If the Sub-Adviser becomes aware that the Fund is invested in a company whose policies and practices are inconsistent with these Christian values, the Sub-Adviser may sell the company's securities or otherwise exclude future investments in such company. As a result, the Fund may have to sell a security at a time when it would be disadvantageous to do so. The Fund may perform differently than other funds that do not invest within Christian values guidelines.

Michael Skillman, CEO of Faith Investor Services stated: "Our decision to rename the Fund reflects our desire to more simply communicate the focus of PRAY and the role it can play in an investor's portfolio. Importantly, the investment strategy and focus will remain the same."

About Faith Investor Services

Faith Investor Services, LLC, (FIS) is an exchange-traded fund provider dedicated to delivering faith-based ETFs offering investors access to investments that align with their religious beliefs. FIS currently offers two funds PRAY and KOCG.

