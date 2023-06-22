T1D Exchange Announces 20 Upcoming Presentations at the American Diabetes Association (ADA) 83rd Scientific Sessions

Oral presentation on early CGM initiation receives ADA Presidents' Select Abstract of Distinction, one of eight presentations selected out of over a thousand submissions

BOSTON, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- T1D Exchange, a nonprofit organization that drives meaningful research and innovation in the treatment of type 1 diabetes (T1D), today announced that new real-world data from its Quality Improvement Collaborative (T1DX-QI) and online Registry will be shared in three oral presentations, two panel discussions and 15 poster presentations during the American Diabetes Association 83rd Scientific Sessions being held June 23-26, 2023, in San Diego, California.

The studies detail a wide range of trends and outcomes in the management of T1D, including attitudes towards autoantibody screening, the use of continuous glucose monitors (CGMs), and current practices in areas like racial equity and LGBTQ+ inclusiveness. Data highlights include a late-breaking abstract on the associations between diabetes distress and continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) metrics and an oral presentation, titled "CGM Initiation within Six Months of T1D Diagnosis Associated with Lower HbA1c at 3 Years," which received the ADA Presidents' Select Abstract of Distinction. A full list of the research can be found here.

"The robust data being presented at this year's ADA meeting showcase continued growth across our key programs, the Quality Improvement Collaborative (T1DX-QI) and T1D Exchange Registry, as well as our commitment to drive improvements in diabetes care and outcomes for people of all backgrounds," said David Walton, Chief Executive Officer at T1D Exchange. "In addition, we're proud of our unique capability to work closely with industry partners to execute outcomes and market research projects that provide deep insights on people living with T1D."

Oral Presentations & Symposia

ADA Scholars Program: Research and Data Standards – Quality Improvement

17-OR, ADA Presidents' Select Abstract: CGM Initiation within Six Months of T1D Diagnosis Associated with Lower HbA1c at 3 Years

Panel: What Can Diabetes Quality Teams Learn from Engineers and Designers?

Panel: Do Quality Improvement Efforts Reduce Healthcare Disparities?

Joint ADA/The Lancet Symposium—Global Inequity in Diabetes—An International Perspective

Late-Breaking and General Poster Presentations

A late-breaking abstract exploring the associations between diabetes distress and continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) use in adults with T1D, which aimed to shed light on this often-divisive topic, will be presented:

58-LB, Associations between Diabetes Distress and CGM Metrics in Adults in the T1D Exchange Registry

Additionally, 14 other posters will be presented during the General Poster Sessions from Saturday, June 24 through Sunday, June 25 at 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. PT in Poster Halls B-C.

"As technology and treatment strategies improve, such as the use of CGMs, connected insulin pens, and autoantibody screening, it's important we continue to evaluate the real-world impact, implementation and attitudes towards these tools to ensure we're providing the best options for people in managing their disease," said Osagie Ebekozien, MD, MPH, Executive Vice President, Chief Medical Officer at T1D Exchange. "Furthermore, we are dedicated to providing innovative research to highlight racial inequities in diabetes care while making real change in the lives of people with diabetes by identifying interventions that can help further reduce disparities and promote equity."

"We're proud of the breadth of data that has been uncovered through our online Registry, a unique combination of self-reported data and device data from select participants, which continues to enable us to generate insights into the patient experience and work towards improving the lives of people living with T1D," said Wendy Wolf, PhD, Vice President of Registry and Outcomes Research at T1D Exchange. "We thank the over 18,000 people who are part of our online registry for their part in enabling us to share these data with the larger diabetes community."

Continued Expansion in Type 2 Diabetes

In addition to their volume of T1D research, T1D Exchange continues to expand their work in type 2 diabetes (T2D). This growth includes five clinics participating in T2D focused quality improvement initiatives, a partnership with the ADA to provide T2D quality improvement coaching in the primary care setting, and the planning of a T2D online registry leveraging the learnings from their T1D registry.

About the T1D Exchange Quality Improvement Collaborative (T1DX-QI) and the T1D Exchange Registry

The T1D Exchange Quality Improvement Collaborative (T1DX-QI) brings together 54 endocrinology centers across the U.S., collectively treating more than 85,000 people living with T1D and 15,000 people living with T2D, to identify and address gaps in care and accelerate evidence-based, practical solutions. Participating clinics contribute anonymized patient data and research from their respective clinics, expanding the collective knowledge base and creating a unified data asset to expedite improvements in care for all people living with T1D.

The T1D Exchange Registry tracks disease progress over time and to date includes over 18,000 people living with T1D in the U.S. It gathers information directly from these individuals, including data on disease management and outcomes, connecting patients to research and researchers to patients. Participants complete annual surveys and the Registry curates other research opportunities to advance meaningful treatment, care and policy. The focus is to ensure representation across the T1D community, including populations often underrepresented in clinical studies.

About T1D Exchange

A nonprofit organization, T1D Exchange was established in 2010 through initial and ongoing support from The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust. T1D Exchange is a leader in harnessing data to advance T1D care and outcomes by driving collaborative change. Through real-world evidence and clinical data collection and analysis, our novel insights are identifying gaps in data and redefining best practices to improve the lives of those living with T1D. T1D Exchange actively supports quality improvement and innovation through its Quality Improvement Collaborative (T1DX-QI), online registry, data-oriented outcomes and market research services, and study recruitment for industry and academic partners.

To learn more about T1DX-QI member clinics, click here. For more information on the Registry, visit t1dregistry.org.

