Angel Yeast Inks Agreements with Hubei Academy of Agricultural Sciences to Boost Agricultural Industrialization

YICHANG, China, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Angel Yeast (SHA:600298), the world's leading yeast manufacturer, recently inked agreements with Hubei Academy of Agricultural Sciences to conduct research and development initiatives in agricultural microbiology and plant and animal nutrition. The two parties will collaborate to fuel agricultural industrialization that will improve efficiency and bring substantial benefits to farmers.

Since 2016, beginning with research to set standards and implement evaluations for products, Angel Yeast has carried out a range of cooperation projects with Hubei Academy of Agricultural Sciences. In 2022, they stepped up efforts in the R&D of microbial products in agriculture based on yeast sources. Bolstered by its advanced yeast fermentation technologies, Angel Yeast has been the bellwether in plant and animal nutrition products with multiple industry innovations, from yeast source organic fertilizers to microbial feeds, produced by the Company.

Qin Xianwu, Chief Engineer of Angel Yeast, said, "This collaboration will help Angel Yeast to make solid inroads in the biological agriculture sector while endeavoring to actively integrate into regional, national, and global agricultural development."

The recent collaboration draws on the significant platform advantages of Hubei Academy of Agricultural Sciences in talents and technologies and Angel Yeast's strengths in business operation and industrial integration, focusing on the following areas:

The development of microbial products and probiotics in fertilizer, animal, and aquaculture nutrition. Innovation pursuit in media culture products to diversify food supply to ensure a more balanced and resilient food system. Expand the application of yeast source organic fertilizer in rice, citrus fruits, tea leaves, and highland vegetables to ensure food security.

In addition to the collaboration, Angel Yeast has also set up a strategic plan to expand business in biological agriculture to include:

Agricultural food security : Leveraging the advantages of yeast and fermentation technology, the Company will focus on developing novel, safe, and efficient feed additives, bio-stimulants, and biopesticides.

Resource shortage mitigation : Angel Yeast will further rely on fermentation and pre-processing technologies to enhance the efficiency of raw materials, make better use of industrial and agricultural waste, and increase crop yield.

Increased nutrition for agricultural products: More products will be developed to improve flavor and nutrition in meat and vegetables while expanding the lineup of bioproducts with new tech such as synthetic biology (SynBio).

