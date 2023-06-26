Danske Bank Selects Infosys as Strategic Partner to Accelerate Digital Transformation

Infosys will also acquire Danske Bank's IT centre in India which employs 1400 digitally skilled professionals

Engagement expands Infosys' footprint and reinforces commitment to the Nordics

BENGALURU, India and COPENHAGEN, Denmark, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY), (BSE: INFY), (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced that it has signed a strategic collaboration with Danske Bank, a leading Nordic Bank, to accelerate the bank's digital transformation initiatives with speed and scale. This collaboration will help Danske Bank achieve its strategic priorities towards better customer experiences, operational excellence, and a modernised technology landscape, powered by next-gen solutions.

Headquartered in Denmark, Danske Bank provides banking services to personal and business customers, as well as large corporate and institutional customers. In a bid to accelerate the bank's technology transformation, optimise their access to talent and capabilities and improve productivity, Danske Bank chose Infosys as its strategic partner.

As part of this collaboration, Infosys will also acquire Danske Bank's IT center in India, where over 1,400 professionals are employed. With its global expertise and industry-solutions, Infosys will accelerate the bank's digital agenda by significantly enhancing their IT operations and capabilities, powered by Infosys Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions and platforms, experience design, and services that support operations.

Frans Woelders, Chief Operating Officer, Danske Bank, said, "Our Forward '28 strategy sets clear ambitions for Danske Bank to be a leading bank in a digital age. This is backed by significant investments in digitalisation and technology, including plans to further develop our customer-facing digital solutions, and modernising our technology infrastructure to enable even better customer experiences and drive operational efficiency. We have a strong starting point, and we want to further accelerate our digital and technology transformation. We have conducted a thorough process to find a partner that can help us achieve that. Infosys has the tools, experience, and expertise to support us in accelerating our transformation using cloud and AI technologies. Given Infosys' global presence and scale, this collaboration will also give us access to wider talent pools and capabilities."

Salil Parekh, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, Infosys, said, "We are delighted to bring our rich experience in financial services transformation to work for Danske Bank and help the bank accelerate its strategic growth agenda. Infosys will collaborate with Danske Bank to strengthen their core business with greater digital, cloud and data capabilities. This will help Danske Bank create more value for their customers using powerful advances in AI, including generative AI.

Infosys looks forward to welcoming Danske India employees joining our team as part of this journey.

Nordics is a strategic market for Infosys and this collaboration further enhances our commitment to the region. Infosys has acquired BASE Life Science in Denmark and Fluido in Finland, and recently opened a new proximity center in Gothenburg, Sweden and Oslo, Norway. With this relationship with Danske Bank, Infosys has further enhanced its localization strategy in the Nordics.

Infosys expects the transactions to be completed before Q2'FY2024, subject to customary closing conditions.

About Danske Bank A/S

For more than 150 years, Danske Bank has strived to be a driver of growth and development in society. We have developed in tandem with the societies we are part of, and our advisory services, expertise and financial solutions have helped individuals, families, businesses and organisations to realise their ambitions and potential. With long-term sustainable development as our ambition, we will continue to work every day to be the best possible bank, for the benefit of our customers, employees, shareholders and the societies we are part of.

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. Over 300,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses, and communities. We enable clients in more than 56 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer clients, as they navigate their digital transformation powered by the cloud. We enable them with an AI-powered core, empower the business with agile digital at scale and drive continuous improvement with always-on learning through the transfer of digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem. We are deeply committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable organization where diverse talent thrives in an inclusive workplace.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

