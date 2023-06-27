Henrietta Said Struts onto the Snacking Scene

Coming off its Most Innovative New Product Award win, this glamourous snack's debut is getting people talking

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Truly Good Foods is introducing the world to the bodaciously bold and scandalously spicy new brand of craveable jumbo peanuts: Henrietta Said™. The women-owned and unapologetically Southern operation is on a mission to spice up snack time and stir up gossip. Henrietta Said's flavored peanuts are vegan and keto-friendly, contain no artificial ingredients, and come in four sensational flavors: Nashville Hot Chicken with Pickle, Ancho Kimchi, Lemon Pepper and Original Buffalo. Henrietta Said flavors are available at all The Fresh Market locations and online at henriettasaid.com.

Henrietta Said - bodaciously bold and scandalously spicy new brand of craveable jumbo peanuts - comes in four sensational flavors: Nashville Hot Chicken with Pickle, Ancho Kimchi, Lemon Pepper and Original Buffalo. (PRNewswire)

We're bringing our scandalously spicy selves to the mainstream with bold wing-flavored peanuts.

Just one serving of these Super XL Virginia variety peanuts packs 7 grams of protein, 2 grams of fiber and zero grams of sugar. On top of the health benefits, these peanuts are disruptive, delicious and downright rowdy. But don't just take it at face value–Henrietta Said's Ancho Kimchi peanuts just won the Most Innovative New Product Award for Best Savory Snack at Sweets & Snacks Expo 2023. Bigger flavors are better, y'all.

"We created this brand from the concept of vegan chicken wings along with the desire to take a familiar ingredient everyone loves and experiment with unique and bold flavors," said President and CEO of Truly Good Foods Angela Bauer. "Henrietta Said embodies the sass and spice of our Southern roots, paired with a fun, modern attitude."

Henrietta Said is a new brand offering from snack developer, manufacturer and distributor Truly Good Foods. Founded in 1977 and based in Charlotte, N.C., Truly Good Foods specializes in premium snacking mixes, freshly roasted nuts and seeds, dried fruit, and a wide variety of over 2,000 snack products. Women-owned Truly Good Foods believes in the Truly Good difference: Premium, Familiar Ingredients + Fun Culinary Flavors + Functional Ingredients. While Henrietta Said may be the most fashionable of its offerings, Truly Good Foods is set to debut its own makeover soon – more gossip to come.

"We're so proud of our recent award win at the Sweets & Snacks Expo," said Director of Marketing Lisa Smith. "With Henrietta Said, we set out to create a daring and delicious snack that brings our scandalously spicy selves to the mainstream. And with unexpected flavor fusion profiles from around the world, like Ancho Kimchi, we're thrilled with the reception so far."

Henrietta Said plus-sized peanuts are available in 5-ounce resealable pouches (MSRP: $4.99) and 1-ounce single-serve snack bags (MSRP: $1.49). They come in four mouth-watering flavors:

Nashville Hot Chicken : A scandalous blend of Nashville Hot and dill pickle flavors that some people are calling "the love triangle of the century" A scandalous blend of Nashville Hot and dill pickle flavors that some people are calling "the love triangle of the century"

Ancho Kimchi : The award-winning combination of Mexican Ancho Chile flavor and tangy Korean kimchi that'll leave tastebuds craving more The award-winning combination of Mexicanflavor and tangy Korean kimchi that'll leave tastebuds craving more

Lemon Pepper : A bold mixture of zesty lemon and spicy pepper that gets the peanut gallery gossiping A bold mixture of zesty lemon and spicy pepper that gets the peanut gallery gossiping

Original Buffalo: A nostalgia-inducing concoction of garlic, paprika and cayenne pepper that will leave snackers feeling totally twangy A nostalgia-inducing concoction of garlic, paprika and cayenne pepper that will leave snackers feeling totally twangy

Henrietta Said is now available online and coming soon to Amazon. To learn more about the brand's story and lineup of flavors, visit www.henriettasaid.com.

About Henrietta Said

Henrietta Said is a new brand from Charlotte-based Truly Good Foods. Launched in 2023, Henrietta Said is a women-owned and operated retail and foodservice product line specializing in wing-flavored jumbo peanuts with unique options like Nashville Hot Chicken with Pickle, Lemon Pepper, Ancho Kimchi and Original Buffalo. These offerings are now available on its website and in all The Fresh Markets locations and will be available soon on Amazon. Learn more at www.henriettasaid.com or follow on Instagram.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Henrietta Said