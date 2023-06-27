Kradle® Announces A New Partnership with PetSmart Ahead of the 4th of July Holiday

MINNEAPOLIS, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kradle®, a premium calming pet supplement brand, today announced that an assortment of its best-selling calming products for dogs is now available at PetSmart stores in the US. This partnership will allow Kradle to further its mission of creating happier homes for families with pets just in time for the 4th of July holiday, the most stressful day of the year for dogs.

"We are thrilled to partner with PetSmart, a trusted leader in the pet category," said Ellen Forsyth, Chief Customer Officer at Kradle. "This partnership is a crucial stage of growth for Kradle and reflects the efforts we have been building upon since our launch in 2020 to deliver innovative, easy-to-use calming solutions to as many pet parents and their beloved pets as possible."

Kradle's new partnership with PetSmart comes at a vital time for shoppers searching for an effective calming solution for fireworks. "We recognize how stressful this time of year is for pet parents and their pets. Around 45% of dogs show signs of fear in response to fireworks, including panting, pacing, trembling, hiding, and, in extreme cases, escaping," added Jackie Borders, Vice President of Sales at Kradle. "With easy access to a diverse selection of our calming products, PetSmart shoppers can feel confident in keeping their pet relaxed during this year's 4th of July celebrations."

Kradle's Calming Chews, Bliss Bar Soft Bakes, and Sleepy CleanZzz Dental Chews can be found in PetSmart stores across the US.

For more information, visit kradlemypet.com or @kradlemypet .

About Kradle®

Kradle shares your love for dogs. Launched in June 2020, Kradle's mission is to create happier homes for families with pets through superior calming products for every dog and any anxious moment. Kradle believes that when nature, science, and passion work together in harmony, we get the most out of each and every day with our pets. Passionately dedicated to helping dogs lead happier lives, the Kradle difference is in its proprietary BotaniTek™ formulations which work to help dogs adapt to everyday stressors and promote overall calmness, focus, and relaxation.

