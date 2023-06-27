United Real Estate Announces Second Strategic North Alabama Expansion

The move is the second merger for United in Huntsville, Alabama; combined operations are now No. 3 market share leader in unit sales

DALLAS, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- United® Real Estate (United) announced its second expansion in Huntsville, Alabama today, solidifying its position in the top three residential brokerages in the local market. United's Leading Edge Real Estate Group, which joined United's national network in 2022, and Huntsville-based Revolved Realty have merged operations.

Huntsville-based Revolved Realty merges with Leading Edge Real Estate Group and becomes the newest member of United's national network. This second merger for United in Alabama moves it into the top three brokerages locally. (PRNewswire)

These entrepreneurs are leveraging their unique talents and United Real Estate's national resources to great advantage.

The combined companies and their 300 agents will operate as Leading Edge Real Estate Group. Revolved Realty co-founder, Tim Knox joins the team as President to advance the long-term success of the combined operations and will remain the managing broker of two former Revolved Realty offices in Huntsville. No role changes are planned for Leading Edge Real Estate Group's founders, Danny and Charlene Sullivan. Agents will gain additional new tools, training and resources deployed through United's Bullseye™ Cloud proprietary productivity platform.

"The merger of these two great local brokerages, combined with the backing of our national partner United Real Estate, offers limitless opportunities for buyers and sellers across north Alabama and southern Tennessee. And for the thousands of REALTORS® who call this area home, our commitment to helping agents build long-term, legacy businesses has never been greater," stated Tim Knox and Chelsea McKinney, founders of Revolved Realty. "That's the banner we will carry as we go forth and expand our market share here and eventually statewide."

In today's market, brokerages have a tremendous opportunity to join forces for long-term competitive advantage.

"Tim and his team bring new energy into the company. Together, we have great synergy and focus and can leverage each person's expertise to accomplish goals that previously seemed insurmountable. The services and tools we'll bring to our service footprint will be huge for our market and for the agents. Together, we are now the third-largest in unit sales in our marketplace, and our combined strengths are a catalyst for continued growth," commented Danny & Charlene Sullivan, founders of Leading Edge Real Estate Group.

Over the last decade, the real estate industry has shifted from commission-split brokerage models to transaction-fee models. New-generation models that entered the market have shown growth, while legacy models have reported declines in agent count, sales volume and unit sales. COVID-19 magnified those trends. According to a data-backed study examining brokerage profitability by real estate tech strategist Mike DelPrete, United was one of two national brokerages to be profitable in Q1 2023.

As brokerages move further into the new real estate market, change and innovation will become imperative for survival. In hindsight, we will look back and realize 2023 was the turning point for both legacy and new-generation models.

"Danny, Tim, Charlene, Chelsea and their respective employees and agents are creating forward momentum. What's very exciting is that we have a carefully crafted strategic plan to navigate their agents successfully into the future. Today's real estate landscape is vastly different than just five years ago, and these entrepreneurs are leveraging their unique talents and United Real Estate's national resources to great advantage for their company and agents," stated Rick Haase, President of United Real Estate.

To learn more about United Real Estate, brokerage succession planning, brokerage valuation and sale or franchising opportunities, visit GrowWithUnited.com or call 888-960-0606. Agents interested in learning about career opportunities with United Real Estate can visit JoinUnitedRealEstate.com or call 888-960-0606.

About United Real Estate

United Real Estate (United) – a division of United Real Estate Group – was founded with the purpose of offering solutions to real estate brokers and agents in the rapidly changing real estate brokerage industry. United provides the latest training, marketing and technology tools to agents and brokers under a flat-fee, transaction-based agent commission model. By leveraging the company's proprietary cloud-based Bullseye™ Agent & Broker Productivity Platform, United delivers a more profitable outcome for agents and brokers. United Real Estate operates in 33 states with 148 offices and 18,500 agents. The company produced over 77,900 transactions and $27.9 billion in sales volume in 2022.

About Leading Edge Real Estate Group

Founded in 2013 by Danny and Charlene Sullivan, Leading Edge Real Estate Group's mission is "Leading the way, using cutting-edge technology to sell your home quickly and effectively while having fun in the process." The company is committed to professionalism and quality and serves the real estate needs of clients throughout North Alabama.

About Revolved Realty

Founded in 2018 by Tim Knox and Chelsea McKinney, Revolved Realty was built on the premise that buying or selling a home is more than just a transaction: it's a life-changing experience. Their team of highly-seasoned real estate professionals is dedicated to providing exceptional, personalized service for all clients throughout North Alabama. A champion of relationships, Revolved Realty agents work relentlessly on the client's behalf to achieve their real estate goals.

