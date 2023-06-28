BIO-K+ INTRODUCES ITS GUT KOMMUNITY, AN ONLINE COMMUNITY CENTERED AROUND GUT HEALTH AND WELLNESS

Bio-K+, a pioneer in probiotics, introduces its Gut Kommunity, an online community and credible source in the quest for educational content related to gut health and overall wellbeing.

MONTREAL, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - As pioneers in probiotics, Bio-K+'s mission is to deliver science-powered wellness and empower consumers to take control of their wellbeing. To accompany consumers throughout their health journey, the brand is launching its Bio-K+® Gut Kommunity this summer. This is an online community to which consumers can subscribe to and benefit from exclusive educational content about probiotics, healthy eating, and the microbiome among other relevant topics throughout the year. The brand is partnering with Registered Dietitians, Food Bloggers, and in-house Scientists to inform its subscribers on all things wellness. There will also be special perks and giveaways available to Bio-K+'s community members.

Join our Bio-K+ Gut Kommunity! (CNW Group/Bio-K+, A Kerry Company) (PRNewswire)

"We want to be part of consumers' daily healthy routines, not just as the quality probiotic of their choice, but as their go-to source for wellness information and great health-habits" says Viviane Lemire, Marketing Director of Bio-K Plus, a Kerry company. Consumers are also encouraged to share their healthy habits with the brand on social for a chance to be featured via the hashtag #BIOKGUTKOMMUNITY.

Bio-K+ probiotics are powered by a trio of powerful proprietary probiotic strains. What else makes the brand's formula so unique? Its 3 strains were not only developed for their unique functionality, but because they work in unison, not in competition, to create synergistic results. Each probiotic strain works together to support gut and immune health.

Lacticaseibacillus casei LBC80R®

Lacticaseibacillus rhamnosus CLR2®

Lactobacillus acidophilus CL1285®

Bio-K+ lines of products offer science-powered probiotic solutions with guaranteed bacteria count until expiry date in both drinkable and capsule formats. The brand has dairy and vegan options in various potencies available to best suit your individual needs and lifestyle.

As a pioneer in probiotics, Bio-K+ aims to educate individuals on the importance of gut health for their overall wellbeing, and to provide the best probiotics to support their wellness journey.

More about Bio-K Plus International Inc., A Kerry company

Founded in 1994, Bio-K Plus is part of Kerry Group, a world leader in taste and nutrition for the food, beverage and pharmaceutical markets, since October 2020. Based in Quebec, Canada, Bio-K+ is a probiotic industry leader & pioneer who specializes in the manufacturing of probiotics supported by 20+ years of scientific and clinical research. The company is strongly committed to developing new, innovative products that support the health of people around the world. For more information, visit biokplus.ca.

Bio-K+, A Kerry Company Logo (CNW Group/Bio-K+, A Kerry Company) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bio-K+, A Kerry Company