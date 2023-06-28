DentalInsurance.com Customer Satisfaction Expands Relationship with MetLife

LOS ANGELES, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DentalInsurance.com, the pioneer of comparing dental plans from different insurers within a single online marketplace, announced today that it is expanding its relationship with MetLife, Inc., the largest commercial dental carrier in the U.S. MetLife's dental offerings include a range of choices to meet an individual's oral health needs and balance costs. MetLife's coverage features more than 521,000 access points in network, with negotiated fees 30-45% below the community average.

(PRNewsfoto/DentalInsurance.com) (PRNewswire)

DentalInsurance.com announced today that it is expanding its relationship with MetLife, Inc.

"The only way we can earn repeat business is if a consumer has been satisfied with his or her dental plan," said Mark Kelsey, CEO of DentalInsurance.com. "MetLife has supplied us with dental plans that offer compelling benefits at a price point demonstrating affordability and value. Positive customer reviews have led us to expand the number of MetLife products we carry on our online dental insurance comparison tool."

"As a leading provider of dental insurance, MetLife is committed to offering modern, flexible coverage options as well as an exceptional service experience," said Chris Swanker, senior vice president, Dental at MetLife. "We continually seek new ways to exceed customer expectations and encourage positive dental behavior."

DentalInsurance.com currently offers a variety of PPO dental insurance and HMO dental insurance offerings from MetLife including:

In addition to these offerings, DentalInsurance.com and MetLife will continue to work together to develop additional consumer-friendly dental plans in the future, taking advantage of DentalInsurance.com's platform and MetLife's years of experience in the dental insurance market.

Launched in 2001 by Mark Kelsey, DentalInsurance.com is the pioneer of the online dental insurance marketplaces. DentalInsurance.com is headquartered in Los Angeles, California, and has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and a 4.8 stars out of 5 on TrustPilot.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates ("MetLife"), is one of the world's leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help its individual and institutional customers build a more confident future. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements in this news release, using words such as "continue," and "seek," are based on assumptions and expectations that involve risks and uncertainties, including the "Risk Factors" MetLife, Inc. describes in its U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings. MetLife's future results could differ, and it does not undertake any obligation to publicly correct or update any of these statements.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DentalInsurance.com