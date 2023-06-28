Groundfloor offers investor bonus to PeerStreet customers

Investors joining Groundfloor from other platforms will receive a $100 welcome bonus for every $5,000 invested

ATLANTA, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Groundfloor , the wealthtech platform offering the ease of savings with the real returns of investing, is announcing a special, limited-time offer for customers of investing platforms who are looking for a new home for their capital. Any current or past customer of PeerStreet, or other qualifying platforms, who establishes a Groundfloor account for the first time by September 30, 2023 will receive a $100 credit for every $5,000 they transfer and invest. Any current PeerStreet customer wanting to open a new Groundfloor account should visit here .

As an industry leader with a proven track record of success, Groundfloor offers over 100X the diversification of comparable alternative investment platforms. Its unique hyper-fractionalization has delivered annualized average returns of over 10 percent, with over $1 billion in retail investments made through its platform to date. The company is also known for being customer-centric, with 30.2 percent of Groundfloor being customer-owned.

"Historically, liquidity crunches have presented the most lucrative opportunities for shrewd investors," said Groundfloor CEO Brian Dally. "As stress continues to rise on legacy incumbents and venture-capital funded platforms, demand continues to build from the best borrowers for debt and equity capital do the important work of renovating aged housing stock and building new supply. We continue welcoming customers of all the streets to profit by joining us at Groundfloor."

Founded in 2013 and celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, Groundfloor was founded by Dally and Nick Bhargava with a mission to make private capital markets accessible to everyone. It became the very first company qualified to offer short-term, real estate debt investments for both accredited and non-accredited audiences alike.

Groundfloor currently has more than 225,000 registered users. Key reasons why investors choose Groundfloor include:

Consistent 10% returns with short-term yields delivered in 9-18 months

Nearly $300 million in Assets Under Management (AUM)

Surpassing more than $1 billion in investments on its platform

Issuing more than 4,100 loans to more than 2,000 independent developers and operators of fix-and-flip, new construction or buy-and-rent properties

Developing many new categories of residential real estate investment products including debt and equity

Raising $41 million in capital, including several rounds of public investment, with 30.2% of Groundfloor being customer owned

Garnering numerous awards for its rapid growth, innovation and culture, including being named to the Inc 5000 the last three years, Deloitte Tech 500 the last two years, "Real Estate Platform of the Year" and "Best Places to Work"

Groundfloor continues to be known for its regulatory prowess and product innovation, delivering new financial products for anyone to be able to invest in real estate, whether a beginner or a pro.

For more information about Groundfloor or to join the team, visit Groundfloor.com .

About Groundfloor

Celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2023, Groundfloor is an award-winning fintech company that offers the ease of savings with the real returns of investing. Known for its regulatory prowess and developing completely new financial products for individual investors, the company was the very first to be qualified to offer real estate debt investments for both accredited and non-accredited audiences alike. The company has won numerous awards for its product innovation and growth, including three years in a row of being on the Inc. 5000 List. Since it launched in 2013, Groundfloor's investors have consistently seen 10% annualized returns across its short-term investment offerings. For more information or to get started investing fractionally in real estate, visit Groundfloor.com .

