Innovid Appoints Ad Industry Veteran Dave Fahey as Vice President, Agency Partnerships

NEW YORK, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovid (NYSE: CTV), an independent advertising platform for the delivery, personalization and measurement of converged TV across linear, CTV and digital, today announced the hire of Dave Fahey as Vice President, Agency Partnerships.

In this role, Fahey will be responsible for driving strategic growth for Innovid's agency partnerships and supporting current agency relationships. Specifically, he will help agency holding companies realize significant efficiencies and competitive advantages through performance- from self service ad serving to real-time cross-platform measurement to data-driven personalization at scale- across their client portfolios.

With more than 20 years of experience, Fahey joins Innovid from Viant Technology where he served as Head of Agency Partnerships. He created Viant's Agency Partnerships team, managing the largest global agency clients and respective holding companies and leading the most strategic and high-profile relationships. He also served as a member of Viant's executive team, responsible for P&L, corporate strategy, talent retention, communication, and policies. Prior to Viant, Fahey was Global Agency Lead at Google, building and guiding high-performing teams across the globe. In addition to his new role at Innovid, Fahey serves as Strategic Advisor (GTM) at Quicc, a video content search company.

"In a market heavily focused on efficiency, performance, and scale, agencies are entrusted to make every advertising dollar count for their clients," said Dave Helmreich, Chief Commercial Officer at Innovid. "Throughout his career, Dave has played a pivotal role in shaping strategic agency partnerships globally. With a deep expertise in the digital landscape and an understanding of the ever-evolving technological advancements, he understands how to develop and execute innovative strategies for agencies that maximize both revenue and market share for brands and agencies. His experience will be pivotal for Innovid as our agency relationships continue to grow and we deepen our support of our current agency partners."

"Agencies are at the forefront of helping advertisers navigate today's ever-evolving TV landscape, and their role in marrying creative, technology, and data to drive impactful cross-platform reach and outcomes for their clients cannot be understated," said Fahey. "Innovid is perfectly positioned to support advertising agencies through the delivery, personalization, and measurement of those campaigns, fueled by real-time insights that inform optimizations to meet and exceed client KPIs."

About Innovid

Innovid (NYSE: CTV) powers advertising delivery, personalization, measurement across linear, connected TV (CTV) and digital for the world's largest brands. Through a global infrastructure that enables cross-platform ad serving, data-driven creative, and measurement, Innovid offers its clients always-on intelligence to optimize advertising investment across channels, platforms, screens, and devices. Innovid is an independent platform that leads the market in converged TV innovation, through proprietary technology and exclusive partnerships designed to reimagine TV advertising. Headquartered in New York City, Innovid serves a global client base through offices across the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit https://www.innovid.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter .

