CounterCraft Wins 2023 Globee® Awards For Best Deception Technology

NEW YORK, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CounterCraft proudly announces that The PlatformTM has been honored as a winner in the 18th Annual 2023 Globee® Awards for Information Technology in the deception technology category. This global awards program celebrates outstanding achievements in information technology and cybersecurity.

The Platform is the company's best-in-breed deception solution, providing active defense and custom intel far beyond traditional detection. It can be deployed on all environments (on prem, in the cloud, and hybrid) while monitoring and analyzing malicious activity on the same screen. Unlike other cyber deception tools, The Platform has full cloud capabilities and integration with AWS and Azure, plus native integration with MITRE frameworks and NIST 800-53 controls.

The judging process for the 2023 Globee Awards involved the active participation of over 600 judges from diverse corners of the globe, representing a broad spectrum of industry experts. For more information and a complete list of winners, link through here.

To learn more about all CounterCraft's deception-powered solutions, click here. If you'd like to schedule a demo of The Platform, get in touch with CounterCraft.

About CounterCraft

CounterCraft is a software company that goes beyond detection and response to provide proactive cybersecurity solutions and detect attacks faster for the world's leading organizations. Their premier product, CounterCraft The Platform™, consistently stops red teams, spear phishing, ransomware attacks and insider threats. This distributed deception platform is a global leader in active defense, with tooling that provides real-time intelligence and the capability to manipulate adversary behavior. Their technology stops attackers in pre-breach recon phases, integrates contextualized threat intel with incident response workflows, and saves money and time by helping security teams prioritize their actions. CounterCraft The Platform is used successfully around the globe by Fortune 500 companies and government organizations, including the US Department of Defense.

View original content:

SOURCE CounterCraft Security Inc.