Lumen Technologies sets second quarter 2023 earnings call date

DENVER, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN), will release its second quarter 2023 results on Aug. 1, 2023. The company will broadcast a live conference call on its Investor Relations website at https://ir.lumen.com at 5 p.m. ET.

Lumen Logo (PRNewsfoto/Lumen) (PRNewswire)

Additional information regarding the second quarter 2023 results, including the company's earnings release, investor presentation, and related materials will be available on Lumen's Investor Relations website. If you are unable to join the call via the web, the call can be accessed live at +1 877-283-5145 (U.S. Domestic) or +1 312-281-1201 (International).

The call will be archived and available as an audio replay on Lumen's Investor Relations website starting at 8 p.m. ET on Aug. 1, until 8 p.m. ET on Oct. 30, 2023. The replay can be accessed by dialing +1 800-633-8284 (U.S. Domestic) or +1 402-977-9140 (International), reservation code 22027432.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen connects the world. We are dedicated to furthering human progress through technology by connecting people, data, and applications – quickly, securely, and effortlessly. Everything we do at Lumen takes advantage of our network strength. From metro connectivity to long-haul data transport to our edge cloud, security, and managed service capabilities, we meet our customers' needs today and as they build for tomorrow. For news and insights visit news.lumen.com, LinkedIn: /lumentechnologies, Twitter: @lumentechco, Facebook: /lumentechnologies, Instagram: @lumentechnologies, and YouTube: /lumentechnologies.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lumen Technologies