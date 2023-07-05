Mitsubishi Motors: What's New for 2024

Every 2024 model-year Mitsubishi Motors vehicle will include two years of limited maintenance

2024 Outlander and Outlander Plug-in Hybrid to offer Platinum Editions

Refreshed Outlander SEL Black Edition introduces blacked-out exterior and interior trim, including black dynamic shield, window trim, roof rails, and semi-aniline leather seating.

SEL Black Edition will be offered on Outlander Plug-in Hybrid for the first time

Honoring off-road heritage, MMNA debuts Trail Edition for Outlander Sport

FRANKLIN, Tenn., July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a long-running commitment to deliver high quality, top value, leading-edge technology vehicles in the U.S., Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) today announced its 2024 model year lineup. In addition to a host of model updates and special editions, every 2024 Mitsubishi Motors vehicle sold in America will include two years of limited maintenance. Other changes include the addition of a Platinum Edition for Outlander and Outlander Plug-in Hybrid, enhancement of Outlander SEL Black Edition, and an all-new Trail Edition for the Outlander Sport. Outlander Plug-in Hybrid will also offer the SEL Black Edition trim for the first time.

TWO YEARS LIMITED MAINTENANCE INCLUDED

Building on Mitsubishi Motors' industry-leading warranty program – including a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty and five-year/60,000-mile limited warranty, all backed up by a five-year/unlimited-mile roadside assistance program – and the type of customer care that earned the brand the number-one ranking among mass-market brands in J.D. Power's 2023 Customer Service Index (CSI) study, MMNA is providing two years of limited maintenance on every 2024 Mitsubishi Motors vehicle sold in the United States. The two-year/30,000-mile maintenance program covers three oil and filter changes, three tire rotations, and one cabin air filter replacement.1

2024 OUTLANDER PLUG-IN HYBRID

As the world's first plug-in hybrid electric SUV, and the world's best-selling plug-in hybrid electric vehicle2, the 2024 Outlander Plug-in Hybrid boasts the same bold, award-winning styling, advanced vehicle architecture, and premium interior finishes of the internal combustion engine (ICE)-powered Outlander, which has set sales record after sales record, garnering praise from consumers and accolades and awards across the industry.

Designated a 2023 Top Safety Pick by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) for vehicles built after May 2023, the new Outlander Plug-in Hybrid adds an award-winning mix of confident, quiet, eco-friendly motoring. Featuring powerful front and rear motors and a 20-kWh drive battery, every 2024 Outlander Plug-in Hybrid features Mitsubishi Motors' Super-All Wheel Control3 twin-motor 4WD system. EPA-rated for 38 miles of all-electric driving range, the 2024 Outlander Plug-in Hybrid also boasts 420 miles of overall driving range, when combining electricity and gasoline.

For 2024, Outlander Plug-in Hybrid introduces an all-new Platinum Edition featuring a special Black Diamond paint with an Alloy Silver roof color combination. Full specifications and pricing for the 2024 Outlander Plug-in Hybrid Platinum Edition will be announced at a later time.

Outlander and Outlander Plug-in Hybrid will both continue to offer the popular Black Edition for 2024, available based on either the SE or SEL trim, with SEL Black Edition featuring all equipment offered with Outlander SE Black Edition and adding all-new black semi-aniline premium leather-appointed seating surfaces, a black dynamic shield, black chrome window trim, and black roof rails for the ultimate blacked-out Outlander.

2024 OUTLANDER

Building on the overwhelming success of Outlander since the launch of the new-generation model in 2021 as a 2022 model year, the 2024 Outlander looks to continue the model's award-winning ways and record-setting sales pace. In addition to ES, SE, SE and SEL Black Edition, RALLIART, and SEL trims, the Outlander family will expand to include a Platinum Edition boasting a special Black Diamond paint with Alloy Silver roof color combination, Light Grey interior, Satin hood emblem, silver gauge trim, and more.

Outlander will offer the same Black Edition updates as described in Outlander Plug-in Hybrid.

Having earned IIHS' Top Safety Pick+ designation upon its introduction in 2022, pricing for the three-row, seven-passenger 2024 Outlander will be released later this year.

2024 ECLIPSE CROSS

The 2024 Eclipse Cross retains its predecessor's chiseled front and rear design enhancements while adding a new hands-free electronic tailgate with kick-motion sensor as standard to Eclipse Cross SE and SEL. For 2024, Adaptive Cruise Control, a rear USB port, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel are now offered as standard equipment on SE, and Mitsubishi Connect with a two-year trial and FAST-Key entry system are now standard on LE. A Special Edition, featuring rugged off-road-inspired styling enhancements, will be announced later this year.

Every 2024 Eclipse Cross is outfitted with Mitsubishi Motors' signature motorsport-derived S-AWC all-wheel drive system as standard equipment, which helps to enhance driving confidence in various weather conditions and types of road surfaces.

2024 OUTLANDER SPORT

Long one of MMNA's best-selling models, the Outlander Sport combines an adventurous spirit with great value in an award-winning package. Like Eclipse Cross, every Outlander Sport is fully adventure-ready with Mitsubishi's All-Wheel Control (AWC) included as standard equipment4.

To honor Mitsubishi's off-road heritage, 2024 Outlander Sport will add a Trail Edition featuring black hood graphics, TRAIL front and rear effects, black side and fender moldings, black hood protector and tailgate trim, black inner door handle protectors, mud flaps, and all-weather floor mats as standard. For 2024, the GT trim will be rebadged as the SEL trim.

All 2024 Outlander Sport models feature All-Wheel Control as standard.

2024 MIRAGE and MIRAGE G4

As America's most fuel-efficient non-hybrid, gasoline-fueled vehicle5, Mirage offers surprising versatility, huge value, and one of the industry's best warranties, all in a compact package that cannot be matched. For 2024, LE trims of Mirage and Mirage G4 will feature a driver seat armrest, automatic headlights and rain-sensing wipers as standard equipment. Graphite Gray and Jet Black are added as two new colors, replacing Mercury Gray and Mystic Black.

WARRANTY

Every Mitsubishi Motors vehicle is delivered with peace of mind through the brand's 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty. Also standard on every model is a five-year/60,000-mile limited warranty, a seven-year/100,000-mile corrosion/perforation warranty, five-year/unlimited-mile roadside assistance, and a 2-year/30,000-mile maintenance program.6

For more information on the full lineup of Mitsubishi vehicles, visit MitsubishiCars.com .

For more information on MMNA, visit media.mitsubishicars.com .

Disclaimers

Included on 2024 model-year Mitsubishi Motors vehicles sold in the United States . Includes the following services and parts: 1st service (12-months/12,000 miles) – oil and filter changes, tire rotation, and multi-point inspection; 2nd service (24-months/30,000 miles) - oil and filter changes, tire rotation, cabin air filter change, and multi-point inspection; 3rd service (24-months/30,000 miles) - oil and filter changes, tire rotation, and multi-point inspection. Mitsubishi Motors genuine oil and parts only. Services and parts not specified herein are excluded. Valid only for original owner of new, retailed 2024 model-year Mitsubishi Motors vehicle purchased from an authorized Mitsubishi Motors dealer in the United States , and not transferrable to any subsequent owner. Service not redeemed within specified time/mileage window is forfeited. Based on IHS Markit New Registrations of plug-in hybrid and all SUV body styles for Jan 2012 – Oct 2021 compiled from governments & other sources (where available). Captures 95% of global new vehicle volumes in more than 80 countries. Super All-Wheel Control (S-AWC) incorporates Active Yaw Control (AYC) to realize the AWC concept at a very high level. This Integrated Vehicle Dynamics Control System manages the driving forces and braking forces of the four wheels to help realize vehicle behavior that is faithful to the operation by the driver under a variety of driving conditions. S-AWC is not a substitute for safe and careful driving. All-Wheel Control (AWC) is an Integrated Vehicle Dynamics Control System that manages the driving forces and braking forces of the four wheels to help realize vehicle behavior that is faithful to the operation by the driver under a variety of driving conditions. AWC is not a substitute for safe and careful driving. 2023 EPA Fuel Economy Estimates 36 City/43 Highway/39 Combined for Mirage ES, LE, SE 2WD. Actual mileage may vary with driving conditions. Use for comparison only Based on EPA estimated mileage ratings from www.fueleconomy.gov All coverage terms are from the original in-service dates and are applicable only to the original owner of new, retailed models purchased from an authorized Mitsubishi dealer. Subsequent owners receive the balance of the New Vehicle Limited Warranty of 5 years/60,000 miles. See retailer for limited warranty and roadside assistance terms and conditions.

ABOUT MITSUBISHI MOTORS NORTH AMERICA, INC.

Through a network of approximately 330 dealer partners across the United States, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) is responsible for the sales, marketing and customer service of Mitsubishi Motors vehicles in the U.S. In its recently announced Midterm Plan – "Challenge 2025" – MMNA's parent company Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC) has committed to accelerating its efforts toward a sustainable carbon-neutral future, setting goals of 40 percent reduction in vehicle CO2 emissions and 50 percent reduction in operational CO2 emissions by 2030. Additionally, MMC has set targets for global sales of electrified vehicles at 50 percent by 2030 and 100 percent by 2035, leveraging a blend of plug-in hybrids (PHEV), hybrids (HEV) and pure electrics (BEV).

MMNA has its headquarters in Franklin, Tennessee, as well as corporate operations in California, Georgia, Michigan, New Jersey, Texas, and Florida.

For more information on Mitsubishi vehicles, please visit media.mitsubishicars.com .

