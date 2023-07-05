SignalWire strengthens its commitment to innovation and speed with a futuristic suite of advanced communication tools. SignalWire AI Agent is the first and only no-code artificial intelligence agent for CPaaS.

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SignalWire , a leading provider of cloud-native, low-code APIs, today announced the release of its SignalWire AI Agent. As the first and only no-code artificial intelligence agent for CPaaS, AI Agent provides the necessary infrastructure to effortlessly embed intelligent, human-like conversational agents into existing infrastructure with minimal coding and plain text instruction. By focusing on making AI no-code and approachable, SignalWire continues to surpass expectations and affirm its commitment to speed to innovation and ease of use.

SignalWire, Inc. (PRNewswire)

SignalWire Revolutionizes CPaaS with the Launch of a No-Code Intelligent AI Agent

The release of the AI Agent builds upon the success of previous offerings, including SignalWire Markup Language (SWML), and SignalWire Call Flow Builder, all of which contribute to the functionality of the AI Agent. SignalWire makes AI approachable and efficient with the simplicity of SWML, a powerful markup language that lets you control the conversation flow with ease, creating dynamic and engaging experiences for users. Innovating further, SignalWire is integrating AI Agent into its Call Flow Builder, an intuitive and visual interface that will offer an even simpler way for developers or creators to construct and customize AI conversations.

One key feature of SignalWire AI Agent is the SignalWire AI Gateway which gives the virtual agent the ability to retrieve or post information to custom middleware as well as transfer calls, send SMS and all of the other CPaaS APIs available at SignalWire. This unlocks endless integration possibilities and takes traditional voice agents to a whole new level.

"At SignalWire, time-to-market is as important to us as it is to our customers. We relentlessly pursue speed and innovation to ensure our customers can deliver advanced capabilities to meet complex requirements with intuitive development," said Anthony Minessale, CEO of SignalWire. "We invented SWML to deliver a simple to use, no code solution that harnesses the immense power of FreeSWITCH. Now our customers can easily build and rapidly deploy an industry leading, human-like conversational AI Agent in minutes."

For businesses looking to improve and automate their customer experience, AI Agent was designed to specifically alleviate common deployment issues by delivering:

Enhanced customization & flexibility : Create personalized and context-aware interfaces for accurate and relevant responses.

No code deployment : Empower IT staff and non-developers to construct and deliver instructions swiftly, with plain text as input.

Accelerated development : Deploy within minutes for faster time to market. Iterate and improve interactions rapidly.

Advanced integrations: Connect with backend databases and third-party applications for personalization and data analytics, delivering a high-quality user experience and optimizing performance continually.

SignalWire AI Agent is now available through the SignalWire API portal and offers a free trial for new customers. For more information on using our AI Agent, visit the blog post .

About SignalWire

SignalWire is a leading provider of cloud-native, unified communications infrastructure that transforms artificial intelligence, messaging, voice and video into elegant, low code APIs and no code console that empowers their customers to innovate faster. Founded by the creators of the FreeSWITCH open-source project, whose software is the foundation of telecommunications products for Vonage, Five9, Amazon Chime, Dialpad, Zoom, WebEx and thousands more, SignalWire's telephony expertise helps them outpace the competition with products that are more agile and scalable than others.

For more information about SignalWire visit www.signalwire.com .

Contact:

Chris Grillone

650.382.0000

press@signalwire.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SignalWire Inc