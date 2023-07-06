Discover the Enchanting Dark Sky Sanctuaries on Montana's 'Trail to the Stars'

Experience Montana like never before as you travel across the Big Sky state after dark

HELENA, Mont., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Montana's stunning natural beauty is a draw for adventurers and nature enthusiasts alike. Yet, amidst this picturesque wonderland lies a hidden gem few have discovered - Montana's Trail to the Stars. This captivating initiative invites stargazers and explorers to immerse themselves in the wonders of the night sky through its unique dark sky sanctuaries.

Montana's Trail to the Stars celebrates the state's commitment to preserving its exceptional night skies and promoting astronomy tourism. As one of the few places left in the world with minimal light pollution, Montana offers unparalleled opportunities to witness the celestial wonders above. Scattered across Montana's picturesque Central and Eastern landscapes, the stops on the 'Trail to the Stars' provide havens for both professional and amateur astronomers to observe and study the stars in their full splendor.

Visitors to Montana's Trail to the Stars will have the chance to embark on a captivating journey, exploring locations throughout the state. Stargazing sites range from large RV parks to bare-bones recreation areas, but they all share a sense of remoteness. From Glacier National Park, known for its awe-inspiring vistas, to the remote Bob Marshall Wilderness, a designated International Dark Sky Sanctuary, Montana offers diverse locations that provide exceptional stargazing opportunities. Sightseers can even download a 'Trail to the Stars' map to plan their route before a trip.

In collaboration with renowned astronomers and astrophotographers, the trail offers a range of educational programs and stargazing events at select locations, ensuring visitors gain a deeper understanding of the night sky's mysteries. This year, the Carter County Museum will also host 'Dinosaurs & Dark Skies' on July 20, as part of their eleventh annual Dino Shindig. Participants will have the chance to learn about constellations, witness meteor showers, and even capture breathtaking images of distant galaxies. Dinosaurs & Dark Skies invites visitors to Medicine Rocks State Park (Montana's first International Dark Sky Sanctuary) for a night of stargazing and fossil phosphorescence. Additionally, Medicine Rocks State Park will host its second 'Summer Solstice' event of the summer on August 16.

"Montana's Trail to the Stars is a gateway to the wonders of the universe," said Scott Osterman, Director of the Montana Department of Commerce. "Our dark skies and the communities in between offer an unparalleled opportunity to connect with the cosmos, inspire awe and foster a sense of wonder. We invite all astronomy enthusiasts, from novice stargazers to seasoned astronomers, to embark on this extraordinary journey and witness the beauty of Montana's star-filled skies."

