Oladance: The Ultimate Audio Experience

NEW YORK, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oladance is a company at the forefront of producing high-quality audio products, catering to the needs of music lovers. Committed to providing their customers with the ultimate audio experience, Oladance strives to push boundaries through the use of cutting-edge technology, superior design, and unparalleled comfort.

Oladance Wearable Stereo 2 in Cloud White (PRNewswire)

Oladance's extensive research into the technology of audio headphones sets them apart from other brands. With over a decade of experience in the industry, Oladance were among the first technicians to work on ANC (active noise cancellation) and are committed to break down the technological barriers between OWS (Oladance Wearable Stereo) headphones and traditional TWS (True Wireless Stereo) headphones.

Oladance seeks to provide the best user experience which is evident in the transformative design of the OWS2 that boast several impressive features. From protecting ear health to smart tap-controls, excellent Bluetooth connectivity, and an increased battery life of 19 hours, the updated model is sleek and durable that ensures they will last for years. Available in 4 colours, you can choose the colour that suits your style best. Whether you are commuting to work or running a marathon, the OWS2 are the perfect choice for music lovers always on the go.

With a focus on innovation, quality, and user health, Oladance believe in the importance of a sustainable future and the seamless integration of technology into everyone's daily life. Their open, wearable stereos utilise multiple sound source points, dynamic monitoring, and calculation to create synthetic sounds. The meticulous research into the design of OWS ensures that there is minimal damage to your hearing or ear health meanwhile providing an unparalleled audio experience with supreme comfort and style. The stereo rests gently and securely on top of your ear, rather than inside the ear canal, eliminating any discomfort or irritation that might arise from prolonged use.

Innovatively surpassing the traditional perception of headphones, Oladance has created an audio experience that is both immersive and captivating whilst ensuring users are safely aware of their surroundings. With a team of professionals dedicated to developing a new sound experience for everyone, Oladance will introduce a new product launching in July 2023.

Experience the ultimate audio experience with Oladance, global leaders of open wearable headphones. Their unique open, wearable designs eliminate discomfort and protect your hearing, whilst providing an unparalleled audio experience with supreme comfort and style. Learn more about Oladance at www.oladance.com.

