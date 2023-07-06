Thunderpick CS:GO World Championship 2023 Teases Lineup

Top-Ranked Teams Including HEROIC, ENCE, Evil Geniuses, Astralis, Complexity and more to Compete for Guaranteed $600,000 USD Bitcoin Prize Pool



BERLIN, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thunderpick , the leading online crypto betting platform made by esports fans for esports fans, today announces the initial lineup of teams that have committed to the Thunderpick World Championship 2023 tournament commencing on July 10, 2023 and concluding with the finals in November 2023.

Teams confirmed include top-ranked teams HEROIC, ENCE, Astralis and Complexity, as well as Thunderpick-sponsored team Evil Geniuses. The eight teams invited to the grand final will compete against eight spots that will be filled through four qualifier competitions, two with North American teams and two with European teams.

"We are very excited to confirm participation from such highly-ranked teams ahead of our North American CS:GO World Championship qualifying round next week," said Kelly Sanders, Head of Strategy at Thunderpick. "It will be an exciting opportunity for teams brimming with potential, such as our partners and 'home team' Evil Geniuses, to face off against perennial powerhouses in both North America and Europe. This competition will feature some of the greatest to ever play the game, all vying for a monumental Bitcoin prize."

Thunderpick CS:GO World Championship 2023 is offering the largest prize pool provided by a betting platform in esports to date. The prize pool, paid in Bitcoin, has a guaranteed value of $600,000 USD and consists of $100,000 to be divided among 4 qualifiers and $500,000 awarded to the winner of the grand final between the last remaining North American and European teams.

GRID is the event's official esports services provider and data partner, offering Thunderpick their comprehensive Esports Solutions toolkit. This toolkit includes tournament tools, visualization products, and data infrastructure, ensuring seamless event operation, integrity, security, and monetization on the GRID Data Platform.

The tournament will be broadcast live on Thunderpick.io as well as by participating media partners including HLTV and Twitch . Boosted odds and specials for the tournament can be found at Thunderpick.io .

About Thunderpick

Made by gamers for gamers, Thunderpick is a premier esports betting platform with a massive selection of events and markets to bet on and watch via high quality live streams. Enabled by world-leading technology, Thunderpick's crypto-only platform offers lightning-fast, easy, and fee-free payment solutions, a large Welcome Bonus for new users, as well as various giveaways and contests, to provide an electrifying value to the players.

CONTACT: thunderpick@5wpr.com

View original content:

SOURCE Thunderpick