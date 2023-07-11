Partnership Between City, Casco EV360, Noodoe Inc. and Community Members Brings Innovative EV Charging Solution to Irvine

IRVINE, Calif., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Representatives from The City of Irvine, Noodoe Inc., Casco EV360 and others joined today to celebrate the installation of 166 Electric Vehicle (EV) chargers at Irvine's Great Park.

From left to right: Bob Huff (Director of Government Affairs, Noodoe Inc.), Mayor Farrah Khan (City of Irvine), Cheryl Osborn (CEO, Casco EV360). (PRNewswire)

Authorized by the city council, the implementation of an EV charging program at the Great Park moved forward in December 2021. The program involves direct partnerships with the City of Irvine, Southern California Edison and Casco EV360.

Noodoe Inc. supplied the chargers and the cloud-based charging management system, which was installed and will be operated by Casco EV360.

"This partnership has been a collaborative effort involving multiple stakeholders, including the City of Irvine, Southern California Edison, Noodoe and our own dedicated team," commented Cheryl Osborn, CEO of Irvine based Casco EV360. "We are incredibly excited to be a part of this effort to bring EV chargers to our community in Irvine."

Great Park is a large sports and park complex, located in Irvine, CA. Great Park has a strong community environment and features facilities, programs, on-site amenities, and attractions that reflect the City of Irvine's dedication toward historical preservation, sustainable practices, and family-friendly activities. Celebrating the City of Irvine's opening of the 166 new EV chargers at the Great Park, Mayor Farrah Khan said, "These chargers represent more than just a convenient way to power our vehicles. They embody our commitment to a carbon-neutral future."

Noodoe's AC7L charging stations and internet Gateways, close to the baseball diamonds and soccer fields, will offer consumers a smooth payment system through Noodoe EV OS's Scan, Pay, Charge setup. EV drivers will be able to scan the QR code on the charger, select a payment method, and start charging. There's no need for apps or memberships. This makes the charging system incredibly easy and convenient to use without worrying about managing apps or membership programs.

"With the installation of these EV chargers, we are helping to address the growing demand for charging infrastructure," said Jennifer Chang, CEO of Noodoe, Inc. "Our goal is to empower the community members who have chosen or are considering electric vehicles, providing them with a seamless, reliable charging experience that supports their everyday lives."

About Noodoe Inc.

Noodoe's vision is to put the best EV charging experience in every parking lot via Noodoe EV charging stations running Noodoe EV OS, today's most advanced operating system for running intelligent charging infrastructures. Flexible and innovative, Noodoe develops next-generation solutions to meet any business' EV charging needs. By automating all operations of the EV charging network, including 24/7 charging service delivery, automatic billing, payment processing, and infrastructure diagnostics, Noodoe EV OS enables Charging Service Providers worldwide to achieve the lowest possible operating costs. noodoe.com.

About Casco EV360:

Casco EV360 is a leading design-build project developer for Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Stations, Battery Energy Storage Systems, and renewable energy solutions. Developed as a division of Casco Contractors, a renowned commercial general contractor, EV360 has over a decade of experience delivering turn-key services for commercial-use EV infrastructure. From incentives and planning, to installation and maintenance, EV360 takes a holistic approach to sustainable mobility solutions. Based in Southern California, EV360 is proud to be woman-founded, woman-owned, and dedicated to driving the transition to a cleaner and greener future. Learn more at EV360.com.

