AMP's Innovative Membership App Boosts Car Wash Customer Experience at Woodie's Wash Shack

ATLANTA, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AMP, a leader in mobile app technology for the car wash industry, proudly announces its latest collaboration with Woodie's Wash Shack, the family-owned, surf-inspired chain of car washes. A staple in the Tampa Bay/St. Pete area, Woodie's has successfully integrated AMP's robust technology across all 13 of its locations.

One of the most transformative aspects of this collaboration is the seamless integration of AMP with Woodie's existing license plate readers, enabling high throughput and a great customer experience in Woodie's iconic, beach-themed, 100-foot wash tunnels.

With AMP's powerful, customized mobile app, customers can easily manage their memberships, purchase car washes, find locations, earn rewards, win giveaways, and more. The app's targeted marketing tools help car wash operators expand their customer database, perform targeted marketing, and track key metrics in real-time.

"Our mission at Woodie's is to create the most epic car washing ecosystem possible for our valued customers," says Don Phillips, Woodie's Managing Director. With the AMP platform, we've unleashed a whole new level of service and can dive deep into understanding customer needs, marketing smarter, and delivering unparalleled value and excitement."

AMP made onboarding seamless, adds VP of Sales & Marketing Jake DeGeare: "They provided live training sessions, online forums, SOP's and more to make it as smooth a process as possible. The AMP team is extremely responsive, and we've been impressed with the way we've been able to discover potential improvements and get them implemented into the app within a few days."

"We are thrilled to partner with a forward-thinking brand like Woodie's Wash Shack," says Dennis Dreeszen, CEO of AMP. "Our mission is to revolutionize the customer experience in the car wash industry, and with Woodie's, we've found a partner that aligns with our values and vision."

A demonstration of the AMP platform can be requested online at ampmemberships.com or via email at info@ampmemberships.com.

About AMP Memberships

Created by a car wash operator, for car wash operators, AMP Memberships empowers each car wash with its own custom-branded and configured smartphone app. A full suite of robust tools drive membership growth, retain existing members, and supercharge marketing. With unmatched tech sophistication, ease of deployment, and dedicated ongoing support from a US-based team of developers, AMP Memberships is the ultimate solution for any car wash looking to make data driven decisions, slash churn, and enhance customer experience. AMP Memberships has offices in Denver, CO and Atlanta, GA. For more information, visit ampmemberships.com.

About Woodie's Wash Shack

Woodie's Wash Shack is a rapidly expanding, family-owned chain of car washes with a distinct, surf-inspired theme. The company values old-school courtesy, offers top-notch customer service, and deploys the latest in car wash technology. Woodie's currently operates at 13 locations across Florida and provides a unique membership program offering endless washes per month for one low price.

Contact: Adam Trien, AMP CTO, atrien@ampmemberships.com

