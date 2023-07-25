Boeing Forecasts Demand for 2.3 Million New Commercial Pilots, Technicians and Cabin Crew in Next 20 Years

OSHKOSH, Wis., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the global commercial airplane fleet expected to double by 2042, Boeing [NYSE: BA] forecasts industry-wide demand for 2.3 million new aviation personnel over the next 20 years to support the commercial fleet and meet long-term growth in air travel.
The company's 2023 Pilot and Technician Outlook (PTO) projects that commercial carriers will need significant personnel through 2042 to support the global commercial fleet:
- 649,000 pilots
- 690,000 maintenance technicians
- 938,000 cabin crew members.
"With domestic air travel fully recovered and international traffic near pre-pandemic levels, demand for aviation personnel continues to increase," said Chris Broom, vice president, Commercial Training Solutions, Boeing Global Services. "Our competency-based training and assessment offerings will help ensure high quality training for future and current aviation professionals and continue enhancing aviation safety through immersive and virtual training solutions."
Through 2042, the PTO projects:
- China, Eurasia and North America drive demand for more than half of new industry personnel, with requirements in China surpassing North America.
- The fastest-growing regions for personnel are Africa, Southeast Asia and South Asia, with their regional demand expected to nearly double.
- After omitting demand for Russia in last year's PTO due to uncertainty in the region, this year's forecast includes Russia in the Eurasia region, and it comprises 3% of global demand for personnel.
The PTO forecast includes:
Region
New Pilots
New Technicians
New Cabin Crew
Global
649,000
690,000
938,000
Africa
21,000
22,000
26,000
China
134,000
138,000
161,000
Eurasia
143,000
156,000
235,000
Latin America
38,000
41,000
49,000
Middle East
58,000
58,000
99,000
North America
127,000
125,000
177,000
Northeast Asia
23,000
28,000
39,000
Oceania
10,000
11,000
18,000
South Asia
37,000
38,000
45,000
Southeast Asia
58,000
73,000
89,000
As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing's diverse team is committed to innovating for the future, leading with sustainability, and cultivating a culture based on the company's core values of safety, quality and integrity. Join our team and find your purpose at boeing.com/careers.
Contact
Jennifer Non
Boeing Communications
+1 (571) 344-2619
jennifer.c.non@boeing.com
Boeing Media Relations
media@boeing.com
View original content:
SOURCE Boeing