Zulily Unveils Its Fourth Annual Top Toy List For 2023

Seattle-based online retailer's toy experts outline 2023's 25 hottest holiday toys, including picks from LEGO®, Mattel, Melissa & Doug, and more

SEATTLE , July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Holiday shopping is already top-of-mind for many consumers, who are expected to be more price-conscious this coming festive season, as the cost of living continues to rise. In fact, 53% of consumers expect inflation to impact their holiday shopping,1 which means moms, who are often responsible for the magic of the holidays, are feeling the pressure to find the right gifts without breaking the bank. Today, online retailer Zulily announced its fourth annual Top 25 Holiday Toy List for 2023 to give moms early access to this year's hottest toys up to 50% off.

Shoppers are taking money saving measures as they seek value and cost-effective options during one of the top holidays for purchases. Eighty-two percent of shoppers seek a coupon code or discount before spending2, while 65% plan to buy items on sale3. Zulily's toy list offers moms early shopping inspiration and savings on the season's most popular toys from the brands kids love, so they can make their holiday shopping decisions quicker, sooner and with less stress.

"While kids are excitedly counting down the days until they get to open their presents, moms have the tough job of finding toys they'll love – and this year, finding ways to save is more important than ever as we're seeing the cost of essentials increase," said Joe Glass, Zulily's Toy Expert. "To help guide moms' decision and maximize their time and budgets, we're excited to present our annual top toy list early with exclusive deals on the most popular and trusted toy brands – so moms can reduce stress and feel proud their purchases will product plenty of smiles and endless entertainment to their families."

Zulily's Top 25 Holiday Toy List: From toys that foster creativity and imagination to toys that help kids discover and learn, Zulily's toy list has something for kids of all ages, and even toys the whole family will enjoy, from popular brands like LEGO®, Mattel, Melissa & Doug and more. Be sure to shop early to snag the top toys before they fly off the digital shelves. This holiday season's top toys include:

Adventure Rocket by Little Tikes: Kids can dream up their astronaut adventure in a life-size rocket ship playset with lights and sounds that bring space into their home. Suitable for ages two and up. Barbie® 2023 Dreamhouse by Barbie: Extend the excitement from the new Barbie movie with her Dreamhouse at your house. With a new 3-story slide, kids can create their own story with 10 areas of play, more pet areas than ever, and more than 75 toy pieces. Suitable for ages three and up. Mercedes G-Wagon Push Car by Best Ride on Cars : Kids can ride in style this holiday season with the sleek slate grey Mercedes Push Car – a Zulily exclusive featuring a realistic steering wheel with music and horn sounds. Suitable for ages two and up. Squishmallows Sharde in Truck & Elina in Boat Plush Toy Set by Squishville: Kids will love rolling through Squishville plush world with this plush bestie two-pack featuring Sharde , the lavender foxicorn , in her truck, and Elina , the purple peacock, in her boat. Suitable for ages four and up. LEGO ® Icons 10313 Wildflower Bouquet : This wildflower bouquet gives kids the opportunity to create stunning floral arrangements that never wilt or need water. Suitable for ages 18 and up.

To view the full Top 25 Holiday Toy List, visit Zulily's The Find, or Zulily's Trending Toys for the Holidays to shop these top toys and more.

About Zulily®

Zulily is an online retailer committed to delivering a fun shopping experience for moms everywhere, without breaking the bank. Through exclusive daily deals, brand names and on-trend styles, and everyday value on a wide selection of daily essentials across clothing, footwear, homewares and more, Zulily helps moms discover great deals, create special moments for the family, and find the perfect unique items, guilt-free. At Zulily, shopping is a little different, a little better, and a lot more fun.

Zulily is headquartered in Seattle, Washington, with locations in Nevada, Ohio, and China. With expertise in technology, merchandising, creative production, logistics, marketing, customer service, and more, Zulily team members work together to deliver a different kind of shopping experience for moms – one that's built on fun, discovery, and whimsy. For more information, visit www.zulily.com or The Find by Zulily , or follow @Zulily on Facebook , Instagram , Pinterest or Twitter . For vendors interested in selling on Zulily, visit www.sell.zulily.com .

