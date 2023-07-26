GOODYEAR TO ANNOUNCE SECOND QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS

AKRON, Ohio, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) will report second quarter 2023 financial results after market close on Wednesday, Aug. 2, followed by an investor conference call at 8:30 a.m. EDT on Thursday, Aug. 3.

The Company will publish its results in the form of an Investor Letter on its investor relations website: http://investor.goodyear.com on Aug. 2. The following morning, the Company will host an investor call that will focus on questions and answers.

The investor call can be accessed on the website or via telephone by calling either (800) 343-5172 or (203) 518-9848 before 8:25 a.m. and providing the conference ID "Goodyear." A replay will be available by calling (800) 945-0822 or (402) 220-0668. The replay will also remain available on the website.

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 74,000 people and manufactures its products in 57 facilities in 23 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate. GT-FN

