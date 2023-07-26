SIGMA LITHIUM SHIPS 30,000 TONNES OF BATTERY GRADE LITHIUM AND BY-PRODUCTS; ACHIEVES NET ZERO CARBON, OPERATING PROFITABILITY AND PREMIUM PRICING

NET ZERO

Sigma Lithium achieves operational net zero (carbon neutrality) for its first shipment of battery grade, high purity sustainable lithium by offsetting the remaining "hard to abate" carbon emitted during its production process, both at its Grota do Cirilo mine and at its Greentech Lithium Processing Plant ("Greentech Plant")

The Company effectively lowered its carbon footprint with a series of pioneering initiatives, paving the way forward for the metals & mining sector, including:

FIRST SHIPMENT

Sigma Lithium initiated its first shipment of 30,000 tonnes to be completed July 27 :

Plans next shipment by the end of August 2023 : Ramp-up of Phase 1 production continues to advance well, currently operating at approximately 75% of nameplate throughput capacity

Obtained premium pricing calculated at the benchmark of 9% of lithium hydroxide price (average China , Japan , South Korea ) for both Triple Zero Green Lithium and Triple Zero Green By-Products:

LISTING ON B3 (BRAZIL STOCK EXCHANGE)

On July 24th, 2023 , Sigma Lithium began trading its Brazilian Depositary Receipts ("BDR"s) on B3, the Brazilian Stock Exchange. This listing was an initiative of the B3 exchange itself, in an effort to make the stock more accessible to Brazilian retail and institutional investors

RESULTS OF ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING (AGM)

Approved adjustments to the equity incentive plan of the Company (the "2023 Equity Incentive Plan"):

Elected the directors of the Company for the ensuing year, to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders:

VANCOUVER, BC, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SIGMA Lithium Corporation ("Sigma Lithium" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SGML, TSXV: SGML), a leading global lithium producer dedicated to powering the next generation of electric vehicles with environmentally sustainable and carbon neutral battery-grade lithium, announced that it has successfully achieved net zero carbon emissions with the successful execution of its first shipment of Triple Zero Green Lithium and Triple Zero Green By-Products.

Sigma Lithium has begun generating revenue from Phase 1 and expects to produce approximately 130,000 tonnes of Triple Zero Green Lithium in calendar year 2023 as it ramps up to full-scale Phase 1 production. The Company expects to reach Phase 2 & 3 full production capacity in 2024, positioning it as one of the world's largest lithium producers.

Ramp-up of Phase 1 production continues to advance, currently operating at approximately 75% of nameplate throughput capacity. Importantly, Sigma Lithium has achieved maximum DMS recoveries of 60% and is tracking towards design recoveries of 65% while also achieving expected high-quality technical specifications and purity for the Company's Triple Zero Green Lithium, even achieving recent production of up to 6.4% Li2O lithium concentrate.

Maiden Shipment of Triple Zero Green Lithium and By-Products

The maiden shipment consists of 15,000 tonnes of Triple Zero Green Lithium and 15,000 tonnes of Triple Zero Green By-Products produced from its Grota do Cirilo project in Brazil. This first shipment was produced at Sigma Lithium's state-of-the-art Greentech Plant, the first lithium project in the world without a tailings dam. With 100% dry-stacked tailings and the absence of hazardous chemical products for processing lithium, the Company is preventing water and soil contamination and contributing to the preservation of rivers and forests in the region.

Further, due to the low carbon content of Sigma Lithium's products, the Company's carbon footprint after carbon abatement initiatives and implementation of environmentally sustainable production methods was offset with 59,000 tonnes of carbon credits purchased from Carbonext (which are verified through Verra Verified Carbon Standard) resulting in the Company reaching net zero this year.

"We are thrilled with our partnership with Sigma Lithium," said Carbonext CEO, Janaína Dallan. "Ana Cabral is notoriously committed to the Company's environmental and socioeconomic agenda and we would like to congratulate Sigma for engaging in the fight against climate change with Carbonext. Projects like the ones Sigma is supporting protect more than 2 million hectares in the Amazon biome with support for constant local and satellite monitoring to ensure high integrity and quality of forest preservation projects and socio-environmental benefits to local communities."

As a result, Sigma Lithium is able to deliver the world's first Triple Zero shipment of battery-grade lithium concentrate with zero hazardous chemicals, zero tailings and net zero carbon.

"We were founded with the mission to produce environmentally sustainable lithium with the lowest possible greenhouse gas emissions and the elimination of hazardous tailings dams," said Ana Cabral, Sigma Lithium CEO and Co-Chairperson. "With the successful execution of our first shipment, we celebrate the accomplishment of our mission: we were able to reach our net zero target well in advance of our estimated timeframe, and ahead of the overall metals and mining sector. More importantly, as we reached our climate action goals, we are well on the way to lift the communities around us with initiatives such as microcredit and irrigation for subsistence farmers."

"At Sigma Lithium, we believe that businesses have a critical role to play in combating climate change, particularly in the mass transition to electric vehicles. Our state-of-the-art Greentech Plant, which uses 100% renewable energy, 100% recycled water and 100% dry-stacked tailings, is a model of sustainability to fully support the electric vehicle industry in reducing its environmental footprint. By successfully achieving net zero carbon production, we have proven that our industry can effectively embrace sustainable practices and pave the way towards a greener future," she added.

Premium Product with Premium Pricing

This shipment is the first installment of the previously announced Green By-Products Environmental Offtake agreement signed on May 3, 2023, with Yahua International Investment and Development Co., Ltd. ("Yahua") for the sale of up to 300,000 tonnes of Green By-Products per year for up to three years. In addition, the Company concurrently entered into a spot sale agreement with Yahua for the sale of 15,000 tonnes of Triple Zero Green Lithium which is also included in the first shipment.

Due to the high-purity nature of its Triple Zero Green Lithium and By-Products, Sigma Lithium was able to achieve premium pricing, calculated using 9% of the average lithium hydroxide price for China, Japan and South Korea. The resulting prices for the maiden shipment, FOB Vitoria Brazil, are ~US$3,500/t of concentrate (adjusted one month post shipment) and ~US$350/t of by-product (adjusted two months post shipment).

Of note, the per tonne price of Triple Zero Green By-Products obtained by Sigma Lithium more than offsets the FOB site gate cash cost estimate of US$289 per tonne of Triple Zero Green Lithium estimated in the Company's Updated Technical Report which was issued June 12, 2023. 100% of the Triple Zero Green By-Products are expected to be upcycled into battery grade lithium concentrate for use in electric vehicle battery production.

Exhibit 1: Loading First Shipment of Triple Zero Green Lithium

Increasing Liquidity via Brazilian Depository Receipts

On Monday July 24th, Sigma Lithium began trading BDRs on B3, the Brazilian Stock Exchange. A BDR is a security issued on the B3 that represents a share of a publicly-traded company incorporated and listed abroad. This listing was the initiative of the exchange itself, due to investment demand in the Company and in an effort to make the stock more accessible to Brazilian retail and institutional investors. Banco B3 (the exchange's bank) will act as the depositary institution and has set the parity of the instrument to 3 BDRs for 1 share of Sigma Lithium listed on the Nasdaq exchange. XP, Morgan Stanley and Credit Suisse will act as market makers for the company's BDRs.

Annual General Meeting Election of Directors

The following individuals were elected as directors of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company or until their successors are elected or appointed:

Name of Nominee Votes For Votes Against Shares Percent Shares Percent Ana Cristina Cabral(1) 43,227,062 95.2 % 2,179,207 4.8 % Bechara S. Azar 90,748,850 97.8 % 2,058,137 2.2 % Cesar Chicayban 90,723,119 97.8 % 2,083,867 2.3 % Marcelo Paiva 81,137,542 87.4 % 11,669,445 12.6 % Jose Ferreira de Melo 90,740,543 97.8 % 2,066,445 2.2 % Alexandre Rodrigues 90,530,848 97.6 % 2,276,140 2.5 % (1) A10 Investimentos Fundo de Investimento de Ações – Investimento No Exterior, which comprises a total of 47,400,718 Common Shares, abstained from the voting in respect of Ana Cabral and Calvyn Gardner.

Due to the results of the votes received at the meeting, Calvyn Gardner has not been re-elected as director. A10 Investimentos Fundo de Investimento de Ações – Investimentos No Exterior, which holds a total of 47,400,718 Common Shares, abstained from the voting in respect of two of its investors, Calvyn Gardner and Ana Cabral.

Name of Nominee Votes For Votes Against Shares Percent Shares Percent Calvyn Gardner 14,264,521 31.4 % 31,141,749 68.8 %

ABOUT SIGMA LITHIUM

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ: SGML, TSXV: SGML, BVMF: S2GM34) is a leading global lithium producer dedicated to powering the next generation of electric vehicle batteries with environmentally sustainable and high-purity lithium.

Sigma Lithium has been at the forefront of environmental and social sustainability in the EV battery materials supply chain for six years and it is currently producing Triple Zero Green Lithium from its Grota do Cirilo Project in Brazil. Phase 1 of the project is expected to produce 270,000 tonnes of Triple Zero Green Lithium annually (36,700 LCE annually). If it is determined to proceed after completion of an ongoing feasibility study, Phase 2 & 3 of the project are expected to increase production to 766,000 tonnes annually (or 104,200 LCE annually). The project produces Triple Zero Green Lithium in its state-of-the-art Greentech lithium plant that uses 100% renewable energy, 100% recycled water and 100% dry-stacked tailings.

Please refer to the Company's National Instrument 43-101 technical report titled "Grota do Cirilo Lithium Project Araçuaí and Itinga Regions, Minas Gerais, Brazil, Amended and Restated Technical Report" issued June 12, 2023, which was prepared for Sigma Lithium by Homero Delboni Jr., MAusIMM, Promon Engenharia; Marc-Antoine Laporte, P.Geo, SGS Canada Inc; Jarrett Quinn, P.Eng., Primero Group Americas; Porfirio Cabaleiro Rodriguez, (MEng), FAIG, GE21 Consultoria Mineral; and Noel O'Brien, B.E., MBA, F AusIMM (the "Updated Technical Report"). The Updated Technical Report is filed on SEDAR and is also available on the Company's website.

For more information about Sigma Lithium, visit https://www.sigmalithiumresources.com/

ABOUT CARBONEXT

Carbonext is the largest Brazilian generator of carbon credits from forest protection. The company currently develops Reducing Emissions, Deforestation and Forest Degradation (REDD+) projects in the states of Acre, Amazonas, Mato Grosso and Pará, and monitors 5.9 million hectares of native forest area. Each project is made up of one or more private lands that, after Carbonext's action, have a financial alternative that has been reversing the deforestation of areas for uses such as livestock or agriculture.

The carbon credits generated by Carbonext and its partners are of high quality and integrity. They are certified by VERRA, an international body specializing in this type of service, and traded on the voluntary market. Around 70% of the amount raised from the sale of carbon credits stays in the forest, with the owners of the protected area and with the communities assisted by the socio-economic actions.

