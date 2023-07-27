Ankura Names Angela Cinefro as President of Ankura, Hires Michael Martin as Chief People Officer

Key appointments affirm Ankura's commitment to excellence and growth

NEW YORK, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ankura Consulting, LLC ("Ankura"), a leading global expert services and advisory firm, today announced Angela L. Cinefro has been named as President, and that Michael Martin has been hired as Chief People Officer.

As President, Angela will drive the continued growth of Ankura's Transformation, Talent and Transactions businesses while advancing the Firm's culture agenda. Prior to being named President, Angela served as Ankura's Chief Talent Officer and Organization Architect and has significant executive leadership and professional services advisory experience across private equity-backed and Fortune 500 companies. Angela's appointment comes at an exciting time in Ankura's continued global growth and commitment to client excellence, people-centric transformation, and a differentiated culture.

As Chief People Officer, Michael will work closely with Angela and the rest of the executive leadership team to activate Ankura's people agenda across our global markets. Previously, Michael was the global practice leader for the HR & Talent Advisory consulting practice at Kincentric, a Spencer Stuart company. Michael's distinguished career includes both advising CHROs and serving in HR leadership roles within professional services firms. Michael's unique combination of client-facing and internal HR operating experience is in perfect alignment with Ankura's vision and values and commitment to continuing to build a first-in-class environment where people can fully achieve their potential.

"In less than eight years, Ankura has undergone continued periods of significant growth and transformation and the primary reason for that has been our ability to attract and keep the over 2,000 extraordinary professionals who are committed to being in service to our clients and their colleagues. The appointment of Angela to President and the hiring of Michael as our Chief People Officer are reflective of our innovative, collaborative and client-centric Firm," said Kevin Lavin, CEO at Ankura.

