LONGi Named 2023 Overall Highest Achiever in RETC PV Module Index for 5th Consecutive Year

Rigorous performance tests by globally renowned testing lab validate industry's highest performing solar panels for utility, commercial and residential solar projects

SAN RAMON, Calif., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LONGi, the world leading solar technology company, has been recognized as a "2023 Overall Highest Achiever" in the annual PV Module Index (PVMI) published by the Renewable Energy Test Center (RETC). This is the fifth year that RETC has published the highly respected rankings, and LONGi is the only company to be recognized as an Overall High Achiever in every edition.

Based in Fremont, California, RETC is a leading engineering service and certification testing provider for the solar industry, and the PVMI provides financiers and developers with a trusted reference for selecting high-quality modules. RETC tests modules for 12 months across 11 tests spanning the categories of quality, performance, and reliability, with the Overall Highest Achievement designation given to manufacturers with high scores across all three areas. In 2023, LONGi secured its Overall Highest Achiever award by receiving High Achievement recognition, such as module efficiency, light-induced degradation, PAN files, damp heat, and thermal cycle.

"We're extremely proud to be recognized as an Overall Highest Achiever by RETC once again," said Steven Chan, LONGi's general manager for North America. "Because RETC's comprehensive bankability testing goes beyond baseline module safety and certification standards, this award validates our efforts to provide the greatest possible customer value by achieving superior quality, performance, and reliability."

"For the fifth consecutive year, RETC has recognized LONGi as an Overall Highest Achiever in our annual PV Module Index Report," said Cherif Kedir, President and CEO of RETC. "This outstanding year-over-year performance is an unprecedented achievement, as LONGi is the only module company RETC has recognized as the best of the best in every edition of its PV Module Index Report."

"Given the industry's accelerated pace of change and its short time frames between innovation and mass production, project stakeholders must remain vigilant to technical risks," Kedir continued. "By demonstrating a consistent commitment to module quality, performance, and reliability, LONGi is mitigating technical sources of risk and uncertainty and helping to facilitate a safer and more sustainable solar-powered future."

This fifth consecutive Overall Highest Achievement honor for LONGi reinforces the company's hyperfocus on R&D and innovating processes to achieve the industry's highest quality and reliability standards. Over more than two decades since its founding, LONGi has been a pioneer across multiple generations of solar technology, including monocrystalline wafers, PERC cells, and bifacial modules, and it developed some of the most rigorous performance and reliability testing standards in the industry. LONGi is the world's most valuable solar technology company, with a 2022 production capacity of 133 GW of mono silicon wafers, 50 GW of cell capacity and 85 GW of module shipments amounting to a quarter of the global market demand.

About LONGi

Founded in 2000, LONGi is committed to being the world's leading solar technology company, focusing on customer-driven value creation for full scenario energy transformation.

Under its mission of 'making the best of solar energy to build a green world', LONGi has dedicated itself to technology innovation and established five business sectors, covering mono silicon wafers cells and modules, commercial & industrial distributed solar solutions , green energy solutions and hydrogen equipment . The company has honed its capabilities to provide green energy and has more recently, also embraced green hydrogen products and solutions to support global zero carbon development. Visit us at LONGi North America, or follow us on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn and YouTube .

