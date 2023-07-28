TARTE COSMETICS ANNOUNCES SECOND ANNUAL 'SHAPE YOUR FUTURE™' SMALL BUSINESS AWARDS

Leading Beauty Brand & CEO Commit $300,000 to Empower Black Entrepreneurs, Reinforcing Dedication to Social Responsibility and Giving Back

NEW YORK, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- tarte cosmetics, a leading beauty brand known for its commitment to giving back and empowering entrepreneurs, proudly announces the Second Annual Shape Your Future™ Small Business Awards. The program will grant $300,000 to Black female entrepreneurs starting in National Black Business Month in August.

For over two decades, tarte's mission has been rooted in empowering and supporting others. With this announcement, tarte is doubling down on those efforts to directly support the larger entrepreneurial community.

Acknowledging that less than 1% of venture-backed capital currently reaches Black-owned businesses,* and only 0.34% of total capital spent in the US is directed to Black female startup founders,** tarte recognized the importance of dedicated financial support and growth resources, driving the brand's commitment to support Black female entrepreneurs now and into the future.

The Shape Your Future™ Awards, a cornerstone of tarte's commitment to giving back, will empower and create pathways to accelerate the advancement of Black female-owned businesses. The $300,000 in awards will be funded equally, with tarte contributing $150,000 and tarte Founder and CEO Maureen Kelly personally pledging an additional $150,000. Kelly's own experience building tarte from the ground up fuels her desire to pay it forward.

"I'm grateful to everyone who helped me along the way, and that's why lifting up other entrepreneurs is so important to me," says Maureen Kelly, Founder and CEO of tarte cosmetics. "Supporting Black small business owners is one way to help shape a more inclusive, equitable and thriving business landscape."

The program will offer two tiers of funding for applicants, 6 awards of $25,000 and 15 awards of $10,000 each, tailored to the unique needs and sizes of the selected small businesses. Beyond the monetary award, each recipient will receive ongoing, exclusive mentorship with key tarte executives across departments including, finance, legal, supply chain, public relations, social media, and marketing to help grow and scale their businesses.

Taking this commitment one step further, award recipients will be the first to experience a new program with the brand, tarte labs™. This innovative resource and incubation center will provide entrepreneurs, creators and artists access to necessary tools to elevate their enterprises. tarte labs™ will operate out of the brand's New York City headquarters and offer support including studio and content creation space, media templates, contract and legal document guidance, and more. These initiatives, in addition to hiring DEI agency, Black Beauty Roster (BBR), are part of tarte's ongoing dedication to diversity, equity, and inclusion.

This program is one of many that tarte has executed over the years, having always put giving back at the forefront of the business. In addition to monetary contributions and millions of in-kind donations through various charitable partners, tarte engages in the community through education initiatives including tartelette U, the brand's first-of-its-kind college mentorship program and an on-going tradition of clearing teachers' wishlists through tarte loves teachers.

Applications for the Shape Your Future™ $300,000 Small Business Awards will open August 1st, and details will be released on @tartecosmetics social channels.

About Tarte Cosmetics

tarte™ is the pioneer of high-performance naturals™ & one of the fastest growing cosmetic companies in the U.S. Nearly 25 years ago, founder & CEO Maureen Kelly set out to create a cruelty-free line of easy-to-use, life-proof products packed with good-for-you ingredients that deliver real results without compromise. tartelettes around the world – including beauty editors, makeup artists, content creators & celebrities alike – obsess over the full assortment of award-winning, highly-pigmented, & longwearing cosmetics. Each item is developed without the icky, bad stuff (like parabens, mineral oil, phthalates, & more) & with the best naturally-derived ingredients Mother Nature has to offer. The brand is 85% vegan & proud to be the #1 concealer brand in the US. tarte™ is committed to sharing its passion for skinvigorating™ ingredients with the world: it has in-store presence in over 20 countries & online at tarte.com, shipping to over 50 countries worldwide!

But tarte™ doesn't stop there. Giving back has always been a part of the brand's DNA. tarte is committed to lifting up others, having cleared thousands of teacher wishlists & mentoring future leaders & entrepreneurs through the tartelette U & internship programs & the shape your future™ small business awards. In 2017, tarte™ founded heart to tarte™, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization to help support causes like female empowerment, underserved communities, environmental conservancy, animal rescue, disaster relief & health & wellness initiatives. tarte also sustainably sources ingredients directly from cooperatives, & in 2019 helped fund the creation of an all-female maracuja cooperative in the Rainforest.

