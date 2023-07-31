BR Marketing Group Launches WebVR Immersive Service: A New Way to Boost Brand Loyalty and Engagement

Imagine stepping on stage with your favorite artist in VR from your browser. Discover secret rooms, join live Q&As with other fans, shop for merch, and more. Connect with your audience like never before.

NEW YORK, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BR Marketing Group, a leading luxury brand marketing agency in NYC, is excited to offer its new Web Virtual Reality (WebVR) service to clients worldwide. With this service, clients can create memorable marketing experiences in WebVR. WebVR is a technology that allows users to enjoy virtual reality from their browsers, without any extra hardware or software.

BR Marketing Group has a team of creative experts who design and promote WebVR experiences that capture the unique essence of each brand. Whether it's a concert, a store, a gallery, or more BR Marketing Group can bring it to life in WebVR.

"Our service stands out because we embrace the future. We know how innovative technologies like WebVR can transform the customer experience," said Andrea Canas, CEO of BR Marketing Group.

Drake, global superstar, has recently taken his concerts and online store to the next level by adding immersive technology for an interactive virtual experience. He is not alone. Luxury brands and artists are following suit.

US$177.30m by 2027, according to a recent study. Revenue in the VR Advertising market is projected to reach US$161.70m in 2023, revenue is expected to show an annual growth rate (CAGR 2023-2027) of 2.33%, resulting in a projected market volume ofby 2027, according to a recent study.

WebVR is still a new and fast-growing tech, able to give immersive, interactive, awe-inspiring experiences. WebVR also connects with IRL events, enabling users to explore real-world objects, locations, and people through VR.

About BR Marketing Group

As one of the first creative agencies to offer WebVR immersive services, BR Marketing Group combines its web development, design, and marketing skills to create amazing VR events that connect the virtual and physical worlds.

BR Marketing Group is a leading luxury brand marketing agency in NYC, led by Andrea Cañas, a visionary Latina leader. She and her team of creative experts' craft captivating and unforgettable marketing experiences that bring out the unique essence of each brand they work with.

