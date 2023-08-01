BPM and Reveald announce strategic alliance

Further enhances cyber risk management solutions for BPM clients

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BPM LLP, one of the top 35 largest public accounting and advisory firms in the country, and Reveald jointly announce a strategic alliance for enhanced cyber risk management services. BPM will now use Reveald's Epiphany Intelligence Platform™ to help clients improve cyber risk decision capabilities by transforming vulnerability management into actionable insights on precisely where and how their organization is exploitable to attack.

"We are delighted to partner with Reveald, cybersecurity's first offensive context-aware platform," said Fred Rica, Partner in BPM's Risk Advisory practice. "Through the alliance, BPM clients will benefit from Reveald's technology coupled with our specialization and methodology to develop stronger cyber resilience. With this new lens, organizations can focus on protecting their most valuable assets from the most likely attacks, enabling them to see what type of target they are presenting to adversaries and bad actors."

BPM helps organizations identify and manage risks to their operations and strategic objectives, and make informed decisions by providing objective analyses, insights and recommendations based on industry best practices and an organization's unique risk profile. The Epiphany Intelligence Platform provides deployment without agents. Its functionality features exploitability analysis and attack path optimization while identifying configuration weaknesses, rogue devices and prioritized attacker remediations. The Epiphany Intelligence Platform quickly delivers crucial context to proactively identify gaps in an organization's security posture and reduce exposure to material risk.

"Preventing or responding to a material event is about visibility and prioritization – two things the industry has failed to provide effectively, and two things Reveald excels at," said Dan Singer, CEO of Reveald. "Because the Epiphany Intelligence Platform knows the attack paths, it also knows how to disrupt the attack. It applies context and uses artificial intelligence for effective exposure management, which enables you to focus your resources on the risks that have the greatest chance of causing a material impact. We are thrilled to team with BPM to empower organizations to take proactive action in the face of evolving cyber threats."

BPM offers businesses in all sectors a suite of risk advisory services to combat, correct and disrupt cyber-attacks. To learn more about our cutting-edge technology partner, Reveald, and how we optimize cybersecurity, visit BPM Cyber Risk Advisory.

About BPM

BPM LLP is one of the 35 largest public accounting and advisory firms in the United States. Recently recognized as one of IPA's 100 Fastest-Growing Firms, BPM works with clients in the agribusiness, consumer business, financial and professional services, life science, nonprofit, wine and craft beverage, real estate, and technology industries. As a Certified B Corp, BPM's diverse perspectives, expansive industry knowledge, and progressive solutions come together to create exceptional experiences for individuals and businesses around the world. To learn more, visit our website.

About Reveald

Reveald guides organizations along their journey from reactive to proactive defense. Reveald's AI-driven Epiphany Intelligence Platform™ empowers security teams to break free from existing reactive processes by leveraging Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM), supported by the expertise to guide them on every step of the journey. Known for its innovative and proactive approach to cyber threats, the company is powered by a client-first approach, prioritizing risk mitigation and operational efficiency. To learn more, visit the website.

