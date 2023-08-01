Robert Half Names Lucy Marino Executive Director for Marketing and Creative Practice Group

MENLO PARK, Calif., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucy Marino, a 24-year veteran of talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half, has been promoted to executive director, overseeing the company's marketing and creative practice group. In this role, she will lead operational strategy for the contract and permanent placement of creative, digital, marketing, advertising and public relations talent.

Since joining Robert Half, Marino has held several leadership positions, most recently serving as vice president for national technology, marketing and creative accounts, supporting the talent and managed solutions needs of large enterprises. Previously, she was the regional director for several major markets across the U.S. Marino has achieved companywide recognition for outstanding leadership and production during her tenure.

"Lucy is an exceptional leader with a long record of success," said Paul F. Gentzkow, president and CEO of talent solutions at Robert Half. "With her deep knowledge of the digital, marketing and creative space, I am confident she will implement innovative strategies to better serve our customers and grow this important piece of our business."

Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions firm that connects opportunities at great companies with highly skilled job seekers. Offering contract and permanent placement solutions in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, administrative and customer support, legal, and marketing and creative, Robert Half has more than 300 locations worldwide, including nearly 100 locations in 18 countries outside the United States. Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that provides internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions. Robert Half, including Protiviti, has been named one of the Fortune® Most Admired Companies™ and 100 Best Companies to Work For and is a Forbes Best Employer for Diversity. Explore our comprehensive solutions, research and insights at RobertHalf.com.

